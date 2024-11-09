Unrecognizable Gwen Stefani Feared to Have Blown $500,000 on Brutal Nips and Tucks to Look 'Perfect' for 'The Voice'

An "unrecognizable" Gwen Stefani just returned to The Voice — and it's not just her new hairstyle that makes her look so different.

Plastic surgeons, who spoke to RadarOnline.com, speculate she might have blown almost half a million bucks on a series of brutal nips and tucks.

The No Doubt singer, 55, has traded her signature slick ponytail for long wavy tresses and full bangs – but her face also clearly has fewer wrinkles and less sagging.