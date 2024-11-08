Your tip
Donald Trump Assassination Attempt — DOJ Reveals Iranian Plot to Kill President-Elect in Final Weeks of Campaign

Photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Trump won the election on Tuesday night against Kamala Harris.

By:

Nov. 8 2024, Published 2:22 p.m. ET

The DOJ has revealed disturbing details about a plot from the Iranian government to hire hitmen to assassinate President-Elect Donald Trump just weeks before the election.

The chilling unsealed documents were revealed on Friday, just days after Trump's shocking win during the 2024 presidential election, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

donald trump expected release ufo secret government alien files
Source: MEGA

Iranian government had plans to assassinate Trump.

According to an indictment unsealed by Manhattan federal prosecutors on Friday, Iranian Farhad Shakeri, as well as two men from New York, have been charged in the murder-for-hire scheme to take down the 47th president as revenge for the killing of Qassem Soleimani.

The indictment said an unnamed official from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) tasked Shakeri with assassinating Trump during the final weeks of his campaign.

Shakeri allegedly told the FBI in recorded phone calls that he didn't plan to carry out the operation and was told to delay the plot because Iran believed Trump would lose the election and then be easier to get to him without Secret Service detail.

Shakeri is now allegedly on the run in Tehran and it's unclear when and how he left the United States.

The disturbing documents revealed details about the arsenal of weapons the assassins had at their disposal and the texts messages they sent regarding the assassination plans, as well as voice messages.

donald trump presidency inflation anxiety illegal immigration anti wokery
Source: MEGA

Trump won the presidential election on Tuesday night.

Donald Trump

Weeks before the election wrapped, Trump's security was amped up amid concerns that Iran was plotting to kill him.

In September, Trump took to his Truth Social platform and wrote: "Big threats on my life by Iran. The entire US military is watching and waiting. Moves were already made by Iran that didn't work out, but they will try again."

Trump has already survived an assassination attempt on July 13th when he was shot in the ear during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Just minutes after hitting the stage, Trump took the podium despite officers being informed there was a suspicious man on the floor of a building.

Despite the warnings, shots were fired at the 47th President by Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was instantly killed by authorities.

Trump had blood gushing from his ear before being rushed off stage and to a local hospital.

donald trump shot ear pennsylvania rally secret service agents
Source: mega

Trump has already survived an assassination attempt on July 13th.

In September, there was a second close assassination attempt when a man named Ryan Wesley Routh set up a "sniper's nest" on the fence at his West Palm Beach golf course.

The president was just moments away from being in Routh’s sight before the Secret Service spotted the weapon.

Routh faces five charges including the assassination attempt, gun charges, and assaulting an officer — he pleaded not guilty to each.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

