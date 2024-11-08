Donald Trump Assassination Attempt — DOJ Reveals Iranian Plot to Kill President-Elect in Final Weeks of Campaign

According to an indictment unsealed by Manhattan federal prosecutors on Friday, Iranian Farhad Shakeri, as well as two men from New York, have been charged in the murder-for-hire scheme to take down the 47th president as revenge for the killing of Qassem Soleimani.

The indictment said an unnamed official from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) tasked Shakeri with assassinating Trump during the final weeks of his campaign.

Shakeri allegedly told the FBI in recorded phone calls that he didn't plan to carry out the operation and was told to delay the plot because Iran believed Trump would lose the election and then be easier to get to him without Secret Service detail.

Shakeri is now allegedly on the run in Tehran and it's unclear when and how he left the United States.