CNN 'Cover-Up': Under-Fire Network Accused of Withholding Vital Documents Key to Showing its Value Ahead of $1Billion Jake Tapper Defamation Trial
CNN is apparently keeping their worth in the dark as best as they can.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the news network is being accused of keeping a tight hold on important documents that may reveal its value as they prepare for Jake Tapper's $1billion defamation trial.
In 2021, U.S. Navy veteran Zachary Young was accused by the network of being a “human trafficker” and a “war profiteer” in an episode of The Lead with Jake Tapper .
Then, in August 2024, CNN reportedly took to citing Taliban Sharia law to defend their shocking remarks made in the episode, and claimed Young "was engaged in criminal activity when he was working to help rescue women and children from Afghanistan following U.S. withdrawal and the Taliban sweeping back into power."
In the filing, CNN claimed that Young charged "exorbitant prices" to smuggle people out of the country amid the return of Taliban rule, and added all of activities "were illegal in Afghanistan at the time".
Following the allegations, Young accused the network in a lawsuit of pushing a "false narrative" about him. He also argued the episode wrongly portrayed him as a profiteer of war crimes by suggesting he charged "exorbitant fees" on the "black market" when he worked to help desperate Afghans flee the country.
Young accused CNN of "destroying his reputation and business by branding him an illegal profiteer who exploited desperate Afghans".
It is possible the lawsuit can cost CNN $1billion, and Young's lawyers are now accusing the network of withholding key financial documents in accordance with net worth discovery.
Judge William Henry previously agreed with Young’s attorney, Vel Freedman, that CNN should hand over sensitive financial information that the network presented to its parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, in order to determine their net worth.
Freedman also argued that while CNN has since handed over thousands of pages of documents, they have failed to turn over cash flow records.
During a hearing on Tuesday, Freedman claimed: "CNN’s response has been, ‘Well we don’t have them.'"
He continued: "That just can’t be the case, your honor," and added, "It just doesn’t compute with common sense."
Meanwhile, CNN's attorney, Charles Tobin, argued that the famous network doesn’t manage its business by a balance sheet, and it doesn’t maintain a cash-flow statement, He also suggested they have been truthful.
That wasn't enough for Judge Henry who ordered that CNN is obligated to "produce whatever is within its possession, custody or control".
However, he added: "... To the extent that there is any sort of reporting that relates to cash flow, that either CNN, or one of its officers, promulgates to send to Warner Bros. Discovery… such information would need to be produced."
The judge also set a deadline of November 9 at 11:59 p.m. ET for CNN to produce the documents.
According to Freedman, Young lost between $40-60million in opportunity throughout his career since people in the field no longer wanted to work with him because of CNN's accusations.
The trial start date for the defamation case is set for January 6, 2025.
