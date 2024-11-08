CNN 'Cover-Up': Under-Fire Network Accused of Withholding Vital Documents Key to Showing its Value Ahead of $1Billion Jake Tapper Defamation Trial

In 2021, U.S. Navy veteran Zachary Young was accused by the network of being a “human trafficker” and a “war profiteer” in an episode of The Lead with Jake Tapper .

Then, in August 2024, CNN reportedly took to citing Taliban Sharia law to defend their shocking remarks made in the episode, and claimed Young "was engaged in criminal activity when he was working to help rescue women and children from Afghanistan following U.S. withdrawal and the Taliban sweeping back into power."

In the filing, CNN claimed that Young charged "exorbitant prices" to smuggle people out of the country amid the return of Taliban rule, and added all of activities "were illegal in Afghanistan at the time".