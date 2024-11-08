Prince William Sparks Health Scare Over 'Lean and Drawn' Look On South Africa Tour — As He Admits He's Been Through Most 'Brutal' Year of His Life

William, 42, spoke about his "brutal" year in a video interview to mark the end of his week-long visit of Cape Town in South Africa for the Earthshot prize awards ceremony.

Viewers commented on social media about how the Royal looked "thin" and "showing the strain" as he opened up about his troubles.

He said: "Honestly, it's been dreadful.

"It's probably been the hardest year in my life. Trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult."

"But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it’s been, yeah, it's been brutal."