Prince William Sparks Health Scare Over 'Lean and Drawn' Look On South Africa Tour — As He Admits He's Been Through Most 'Brutal' Year of His Life
Prince William has sparked health fears after appearing "lean and gaunt" during his South Africa tour.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Royal's inner circle are privately concerned for his well-being and how much his family's devastating cancer battles are taking their toll on him.
William revealed this week he's been through "the hardest year of his life" following wife Kate and father King Charles' cancer diagnosis.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "William is worrying those around him as he clearly has not been eating or sleeping properly.
"The toll of Kate’s cancer is showing, and the rumors around their marriage have also piled strain on him – but he's fighting back now."
William, 42, spoke about his "brutal" year in a video interview to mark the end of his week-long visit of Cape Town in South Africa for the Earthshot prize awards ceremony.
Viewers commented on social media about how the Royal looked "thin" and "showing the strain" as he opened up about his troubles.
He said: "Honestly, it's been dreadful.
"It's probably been the hardest year in my life. Trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult."
"But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it’s been, yeah, it's been brutal."
Buckingham Palace announced William's father, King Charles, had cancer in February.
In March, William’s wife, the Princess of Wales, disclosed her own diagnosis.
William and Kate share three children, George, 11, Charlotte, nine, and Louis, six.
Speaking about his appearance last month, rival expert Jennie Bond admitted William has been looking "leaner and older" lately, which most likely stems from "being the rock" for his father and wife.
She explained: "All the focus this year has been on Catherine and of course on King Charles. But I think we should spare a thought for William, who has had to shoulder the burden and the emotional turmoil of both his wife and father having cancer.
"And he has had to be the rock for both of them …and for his children. It has been an incredibly tough time for him and the strain has sometimes shown."
She continued: "He looks leaner and perhaps a bit older, but he is stepping out with his new beard and perhaps new confidence that the future is now looking brighter."
RadarOnline.com revealed earlier this year Kate was reportedly upset over rumors her husband and his friend Rose Hanbury were having an affair were revived.
A report claimed the Duchess of Cambridge "couldn’t believe what she was hearing, especially as she goes through a slow, painful recovery."
The source told The National Enquirer Kate confronted William when rumors first surfaced, asking if he was having an affair with Rose several years ago.
The insider said: "But he denied everything and even tried to laugh off the chatter."
The report said Middleton is "having none of it now!"
Kate was apoplectic as the gossip spread through high society circles," a source told the outlet. "I'm told she couldn't believe what she was hearing, especially as she goes through a slow, painful recovery."
"There has long been talk that with her pedigree Rose would have been an ideal match for William.
"People say he's carried a torch for her for years and has told friends she was 'the one that got away.'"
