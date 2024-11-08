The Who and Small Faces Rocker Left Devastated Over Son's Death: 'I Have a Broken Heart'

On Thursday, Jones shared two photos in a tribute to his late son—one of just Jesse and then a second picture of the two of them together smiling.

He wrote: "It is with a broken heart that I share the devastating news that my son Jesse has passed. I don’t have the words right now to fully express how I am feeling.

"But I want to thank you all for your kind wishes at this indescribably painful time and ask for continued love, respect, and privacy as we try to navigate this profound loss as a family."

The cause of Jesse's death was not revealed yet.