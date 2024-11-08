The Who and Small Faces Rocker Left Devastated Over Son's Death: 'I Have a Broken Heart'
The Who and Small Faces rocker Kenney Jones has announced his son Jesse's death.
The drummer shared a heartbreaking tribute for his son that was followed by fans from all over the world offering their condolences, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Thursday, Jones shared two photos in a tribute to his late son—one of just Jesse and then a second picture of the two of them together smiling.
He wrote: "It is with a broken heart that I share the devastating news that my son Jesse has passed. I don’t have the words right now to fully express how I am feeling.
"But I want to thank you all for your kind wishes at this indescribably painful time and ask for continued love, respect, and privacy as we try to navigate this profound loss as a family."
The cause of Jesse's death was not revealed yet.
In the comments section, fans gave their condolences to the rockstar.
One user wrote: "Oh Kenney. What terrible news. Such a heartbreak. I am lost for words. Sending love and respect to you and the family."
Another said: "Kenney, we’re with you, we love you, you’re a legend, thoughts and deepest sympathies with you and yours. Small faces heartbeat. God bless. From us to you."
A third commented: "I'm so sorry Kenney what you are going through is a parent's worst nightmare."
Jesse, who is believed to be a DJ and father, was due to perform a set in north London tomorrow evening.
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Jones is the father of six children from two marriages.
Over the years, he has been apart of a few very famous bands.
The British band, The Small Faces, faced several devastating tragedies — including several deaths and the band's breakup.
In 1969, Steve Marriott walked off stage mid-gig on New Year's Eve 1968.
There was a lot of speculation as to why the band split including management disputes, tension between members, and songwriting disagreements.
Following the band's ending, many of the members passed away.
The band's founder Ronnie Lane was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1977. He passed away in 1997 at the age of 52 after his health declined.
The band's singer Steve Marriott died in 1991 after a fire swept through his home that was believed to have been caused by a cigarette.
The band's keyboardist Ian McLagan died from complications following a stroke at the age of 69.
Jones is the only surviving member of 1960s hitmakers The Small Faces and in 1978, he replaced Keith Moon as The Who's drummer.
In 1983, The Who parted ways after Pete Townshend announces his departure.
Jones currently owns and runs Hurtwood Park polo club in Surrey where he plays with his current band, The Jones Gang.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.