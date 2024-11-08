Flop Presidential Runner and Anti-Vaxxer RFK Jr Poised to Control America's Health Policy - After Trump Gave His Fellow Womanizer License to 'Go Wild'

Donald Trump has urged Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to "go wild on health" as he gears up to advise the president-elect on related matters over the next four years. RFK Jr., lacking any formal training in medicine or public health, is expected to take on the role of Trump’s "health czar" — though exact details of his duties are still unknown, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kennedy has formed a strong alliance with Trump and was told to 'go wild on health' during Trump's presidency.

Article continues below advertisement

With RFK Jr.'s strong hand in the game and Republicans now controlling the Senate, he could potentially secure a top health role in Trump’s administration, such as Secretary of Health, FDA Commissioner, or CDC Director. Kennedy's worldview is captured in two of his most common sayings: "Public health agencies have become puppets for the industries they’re meant to regulate" and "Nothing is more profitable for the healthcare system than a sick child".

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The president-elect defeated Democratic candidate Kamala Harris on Tuesday night.

Article continues below advertisement

In a Wednesday interview with NPR, Kennedy said his role in the new administration had not been finalized. However, he shared that Trump had given him three key tasks: to rid regulatory agencies of "the corruption and the conflicts," to "return the agencies to the gold standard" of "empirically based, evidence-based science and medicine", and to "end the chronic disease epidemic with measurable impacts" within two years.

Article continues below advertisement

In terms of vaccines, Kennedy said the administration would "not take them away from anybody" and wanted Americans to be able to make "informed choices" for themselves — which has worried public health experts who believe vaccinations in schools are crucial for preventing the spread of infectious diseases. His previous work on mercury in the environment led him to question vaccine safety, as some vaccines once contained thimerosal, a mercury-based preservative, which was removed in 2001 at the CDC's urging.

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Jerome Adams, who served as surgeon general in the first administration of Trump, recently issued a clear warning on the matter. He said: "If RFK has a significant influence on the next administration, that could further erode people’s willingness to get up to date with recommended vaccines. "I am worried about the impact that could have on our nation’s health, on our nation’s economy, on our global security."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kennedy proposed that half of the National Institutes of Health's budget be allocated to 'preventive, alternative, and holistic approaches to health'.

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's alliance with Kennedy has since birthed their "Make America Healthy Again" catchphrase, which has quickly gained traction with supporters. Kennedy has become the somewhat undisputed leader of the rapidly growing "medical freedom" movement — an idea that combines strong opposition to public health measures with support for alternative medicine and natural foods.

Article continues below advertisement

In a recent op-ed for The Wall Street Journal, Kennedy proposed that half of the National Institutes of Health's budget be allocated to "preventive, alternative, and holistic approaches to health". Two weeks ago, he outlined his plans for the F.D.A. on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Trump took the stage for a victory speech after securing over 270 electoral votes on Election Night.

Article continues below advertisement

Kennedy wrote: "FDA's war on public health is about to end. This includes its aggressive suppression of psychedelics, peptides, stem cells, raw milk, hyperbaric therapies, chelating compounds, ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, vitamins, clean foods, sunshine, exercise, nutraceuticals and anything else that advances human health and can’t be patented by Pharma. "If you work for the FDA and are part of this corrupt system, I have two messages for you: 1. Preserve your records, and 2. Pack your bags."

Article continues below advertisement

Kennedy has also targeted the food and agriculture industries, proposing reduced pesticide use and reformed subsidies that artificially lower the cost of corn and soybeans. He also urged Trump to "stop allowing SNAP beneficiaries to use food stamps for soda or processed foods." According to federal data, about 42 million Americans received SNAP benefits each month last year.