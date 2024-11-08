Former Hijab-Wearing Porn Star Mia Khalifa On 9/11, Being a 'Feminist Icon' and How She's Desperately 'Rebranding' Herself on OnlyFans

Ex porn actress Mia Khalifa has told how she became a global adult star by "accident" but walked away from the industry to become an OnlyFans model and "feminist icon".

Her world was turned upside down after a stint as a sex worker in the adult film industry, RadarOnline can reveal.

She explained she left the trade shortly after being persuaded to do an explicit scene cosplaying as a Muslim woman, but couldn't turn the clock back on her past.

The Lebanese-American shot to fame as a 21-year-old when she performed in the viral video dressed in the hijab, a headcovering and piece of modest clothing sacred to Muslim women.

The footage went viral within hours, with Khalifa receiving death threats from both Islamophobes and ISIS alike, after being ranked the number one actor on Pornhub.