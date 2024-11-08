Liam Payne Hotel Ghouls: Sickos 'Trying to Book Suite Where One Direction Singer Fell to Death' so They Can Pose on Balcony

Ghoulish Liam Payne fans are attempting to make bookings for the $300 a night hotel room when he spent his last lonely hours so they can pose for sick balcony snaps.

The hotel in Argentina has been besieged by so-called One Direction devotees about bagging the third floor room from where tragic Liam, 31, lost his life three weeks ago, RadarOnline can reveal.

A source at the five-star Hotel CasaSur in the capital Buenos Aires told us: "There has been a steady stream of fans, ghouls, well-wishers and just the plain curious who have been calling into the hotel and also ringing and emailing to ask about the room.