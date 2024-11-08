Liam Payne Hotel Ghouls: Sickos 'Trying to Book Suite Where One Direction Singer Fell to Death' so They Can Pose on Balcony
Ghoulish Liam Payne fans are attempting to make bookings for the $300 a night hotel room when he spent his last lonely hours so they can pose for sick balcony snaps.
The hotel in Argentina has been besieged by so-called One Direction devotees about bagging the third floor room from where tragic Liam, 31, lost his life three weeks ago, RadarOnline can reveal.
A source at the five-star Hotel CasaSur in the capital Buenos Aires told us: "There has been a steady stream of fans, ghouls, well-wishers and just the plain curious who have been calling into the hotel and also ringing and emailing to ask about the room.
"Some have been young women who clearly just wanted to try and feel close to their pop star icon, but others have been rather more ghoulish in appearance and revealed they wanted to take photographs on the balcony from where the young man fell. These are people I would call sickos. There are weirdos. This is how I would describe them."
However, the luxury room, trashed by confused Payne in his narcotics-fueled mania remains closed as cops in the city continue their probe into the death of the global superstar.
Preparations to repatriate Payne's body are underway. His body is expected to be flown back to the UK this week, with a funeral taking place soon after.
Details of the service have not been announced and it has not been confirmed where it will be held but it could take place in his home city of Wolverhampton.
A source said: "Liam will have a very big send-off, quite probably at a large cathedral somewhere close to his heart. Liam was so loved by so many people, there will obviously be enormous demand and so the service will necessarily be a huge affair.
- Inside Liam Payne's Last Days and Moments: Haunting Shot of Singer, 31, Emerges Of Him at Hotel After Spending Final Nights Donating to Charity for Sick Kids
- Brutal Liam Payne Crime Scene Photos: Imagery of Tragic Singer's Final Moments Laid Bare as Cops Step up Manhunt for 'Dealers Who Killed Him'
- We Reveal Desperate 911 Audio From Owner of Hotel Where 'Erratic' Liam Payne Plunged to Death in 'Drugs Mania' As His Horror Injuries Are Revealed: 'When He’s Conscious, He Is Breaking the Whole Room'
"The details are still under wraps until they are definitively signed off but should be announced very soon."
On October 16th, police officials confirmed that the One Direction singer had died after falling from the third floor of the hotel.
According to reports, the star had been acting erratically and was escorted back to his hotel room before he fell to his death from the third floor.
Last month, it was reported Payne was "completely clean for weeks" before his death.
According to a close acquaintance, drug traffickers who preyed on Payne at the hotel in Buenos Aires pulled him back into despair.
The singer reportedly had successfully overcome his problems and been clean from narcotics while residing in the U.S.
Payne’s toxicology report confirmed the singer had "multiple substances" in his body at the time of death.
A hotel worker and a drug dealer were today revealed as two of the three men arrested over the death of Payne.
A 21-year-old and a 24-year-old were two of the three arrested suspects.
They are accused of supplying Payne with drugs while a third suspect is under investigation for abandoning a person who subsequently died.
