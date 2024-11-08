Your tip
Liam Payne Hotel Ghouls: Sickos 'Trying to Book Suite Where One Direction Singer Fell to Death' so They Can Pose on Balcony

liam payne hotel ghouls
Source: MEGA

Ghoulish Liam Payne fans have been attempting to make bookings for the $300 a night hotel room where he spent his last lonely hours so they can pose for sick balcony snaps.

By:

Nov. 8 2024

The hotel in Argentina has been besieged by so-called One Direction devotees about bagging the third floor room from where tragic Liam, 31, lost his life three weeks ago, RadarOnline can reveal.

A source at the five-star Hotel CasaSur in the capital Buenos Aires told us: "There has been a steady stream of fans, ghouls, well-wishers and just the plain curious who have been calling into the hotel and also ringing and emailing to ask about the room.

liam payne hotel ghouls
Source: MEGA

"Some have been young women who clearly just wanted to try and feel close to their pop star icon, but others have been rather more ghoulish in appearance and revealed they wanted to take photographs on the balcony from where the young man fell. These are people I would call sickos. There are weirdos. This is how I would describe them."

However, the luxury room, trashed by confused Payne in his narcotics-fueled mania remains closed as cops in the city continue their probe into the death of the global superstar.

liam payne hotel ghouls
Source: MEGA

Payne’s body is expected to be flown back to the UK this week, with a funeral taking place soon after.

Details of the service have not been announced and it has not been confirmed where it will be held but it could take place in his home city of Wolverhampton.

A source said: "Liam will have a very big send-off, quite probably at a large cathedral somewhere close to his heart. Liam was so loved by so many people, there will obviously be enormous demand and so the service will necessarily be a huge affair.

liam payne hotel ghouls
Source: MEGA

Last month, it was reported Payne was ‘completely clean for weeks’ before his death.

Liam Payne

"The details are still under wraps until they are definitively signed off but should be announced very soon."

On October 16th, police officials confirmed that the One Direction singer had died after falling from the third floor of the hotel.

According to reports, the star had been acting erratically and was escorted back to his hotel room before he fell to his death from the third floor.

Last month, it was reported Payne was "completely clean for weeks" before his death.

liam payne hotel ghouls
Source: tiktok/@weststudiosargentina

According to a close acquaintance, drug traffickers who preyed on Payne at the hotel in Buenos Aires pulled him back into despair.

The singer reportedly had successfully overcome his problems and been clean from narcotics while residing in the U.S.

Payne’s toxicology report confirmed the singer had "multiple substances" in his body at the time of death.

liam payne hotel ghouls
Source: extratv / YouTube

A hotel worker and a drug dealer were revealed as two of the three men arrested over the death of Payne.

A 21-year-old and a 24-year-old were two of the three arrested suspects.

They are accused of supplying Payne with drugs while a third suspect is under investigation for abandoning a person who subsequently died.

