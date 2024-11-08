Ultra-Emotional Jennifer Lopez Confesses Axing Her Tour Was 'Best Thing' She's Done in Wake of Ben Affleck Divorce — Before Weeping on Chat Show

Lopez, who shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, continued: "It was not like me to do that, so I always want to apologise to the fans."

The Jenny From The Block singer then recalled how she met a fan the day before her chat show appearance, who revealed he'd bought a seat to one of her now axed gigs.

She said: "(He) came up to me and said, ‘I had tickets to come and see you.' When I apologised, he said "Don't say sorry we love you'. I started crying straight away."

Lopez was then emotional when it was revealed the fan was actually in the studio audience as she gasped: "Was that you? I don't believe it."