Ultra-Emotional Jennifer Lopez Confesses Axing Her Tour Was 'Best Thing' She's Done in Wake of Ben Affleck Divorce — Before Weeping on Chat Show

Composite picture of Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez admits cancelling several of he concerts was the 'best thing' she ever did in wake of Ben Affleck split.

By:

Nov. 8 2024, Published 10:09 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jennifer Lopez has admitted scrapping her tour in the wake of her split from Ben Affleck was the "best thing" she’s ever done.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the superstar singer, 55, made the revelation while appearing on a UK chat show, where she also told about an incident which sparked her to break down in tears the previous day.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Lopez admits she broke down the day before chat show appearance after interaction with fan.

Lopez, who announced her split from husband Affleck, 52, in August after two years of marriage, cancelled her This Is Me... Live concerts in May, telling fans at the time she was "heartsick and devastated" to "let them down", before later confirming in divorce proceedings the couple had split the previous month.

A statement at the time read that Jennifer was retreating from the spotlight "to be with her children" and speaking on Friday's Graham Norton show she said: "I took the summer off to be home with the kids, which is the best thing I have ever done."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Lopez says she spent the summer with her two children.

Lopez, who shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, continued: "It was not like me to do that, so I always want to apologise to the fans."

The Jenny From The Block singer then recalled how she met a fan the day before her chat show appearance, who revealed he'd bought a seat to one of her now axed gigs.

She said: "(He) came up to me and said, ‘I had tickets to come and see you.' When I apologised, he said "Don't say sorry we love you'. I started crying straight away."

Lopez was then emotional when it was revealed the fan was actually in the studio audience as she gasped: "Was that you? I don't believe it."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Lopez and Affleck announced their seperation in August after two years of marriage.

Before thanking him once more for his kind words with a big hug.

RadarOnline.com revealed this week Affleck has broken his silence about his former wife in the wake of their divorce.

The Batman actor’s upcoming new movie Unstoppable features Lopez who plays Judy, the mother of wrestler Anthony Robles.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The former couple worked together on their new movie Unstoppable.

During a recent interview, Affleck did not shy away from praising Lopez's acting skills, referring to her as "spectacular" in her role.

The sports drama, directed by William Goldenberg, features a stellar cast, including Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña, Don Cheadle, and Jharrel Jerome

Sources close to the situation revealed that Affleck is committed to handling the divorce respectfully to avoid any negative impact on their joint projects.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Affleck praised Lopez's acting skills in Unstoppable, branding her work 'spectacular'.

More From Radar Online

