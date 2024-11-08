Gutsy Céline Dion 'Lining Up Mega-Money Vegas Residency' Like Her Pal Adele As She Battles Back From Crippling Stiff Person Syndrome
Songbird Celine Dion is continuing her gutsy comeback amid debilitating stiff person syndrome, and sources have snitched she has her eye on the ultimate jackpot – a brand-new Las Vegas residency.
RadarOnline.com can reveal according to insiders, the 56-year-old “Power of Love” singer still struggles to manage the worst of difficult symptoms caused by the rare and incurable neurological disorder – including often-frozen vocal cords.
But sources spilled she's being buoyed by her heroic performance at the opening ceremony for the Paris Summer Olympics and her stirring promotional video for the National Football League and is determined to perform again as soon as possible!
Still, a spy squealed Dion won't be satisfied until she's back in Las Vegas, where she played more than 400 shows for adoring crowds at Caesars Palace from 2011 to 2019.
"Nowadays, it seems like everybody from U2 to Elton John is doing Vegas residencies.
But Celine is the OG – she paved the way", the insider dished. "And she says she wants to return to show them how it's done!"
Another mole gabbed Dion is excited for the future as her management team works toward locking down a Sin City stint for 2025 – and adds the superstar has been robbed of so much physically due to her illness but promises it didn't take everything.
The tipster confided: "There were dark days when she thought concerts would be impossible. But with medications and physical therapy, she's at a place where she believes sh: cin pull it off!"
