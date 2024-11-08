Blabbermouth Rosie O'Donnell has shockingly little to say after her troubled daughter Chelsea was arrested twice in a little over one month and slapped with felony drug, child neglect and other charges.

RadarOnline.com has revealed how the comic said in a statement: "Sadly this is not new for our family. Chelsea has struggled with drug addiction for a decade we are all hopeful she will find her way out of this deadly disease."

Insider add it isn't surprising the former daytime TV drama queen has coldheartedly turned her back on her wayward 27-year-old daughter – and she seems to have no intention of throwing Chelsea a lifeline.