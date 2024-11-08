Desperate Rosie O'Donnell 'Drowning' Amid Deadbeat Daughter Chelsea's Behavior — After Her Wildchild's 'Child Neglect' Arrest
Blabbermouth Rosie O'Donnell has shockingly little to say after her troubled daughter Chelsea was arrested twice in a little over one month and slapped with felony drug, child neglect and other charges.
RadarOnline.com has revealed how the comic said in a statement: "Sadly this is not new for our family. Chelsea has struggled with drug addiction for a decade we are all hopeful she will find her way out of this deadly disease."
Insider add it isn't surprising the former daytime TV drama queen has coldheartedly turned her back on her wayward 27-year-old daughter – and she seems to have no intention of throwing Chelsea a lifeline.
"Rosie realizes she is in way over her head in dealing with Chelsea's problems", confided an insider. "She was a television and political icon when she adopted the girl and it looked great at the time, but I don't think she had any idea how difficult parenting can be!"
Chelsea, who has four kids – daughters Skylar, 5, Riley, 3, and Avery, 2, and son Atlas, 11 months – reportedly called cops in September following an apparent dispute with her boyfriend Jacob Nelund.
When police arrived, they said they found toddler Atlas wallowing in the squalor of his mom's Amberg, Wis., home.
The police report described Chelsea as having "dilated" pupils and stated: "The inside of the home was disgusting; throughout the house I saw rotten food, dirty moldy dishes, milk that stunk so bad it almost made me puke, dirty diapers, used female hygiene products, unclean underwear with feces and blood stains, and used razor blades on the floor."
According to legal papers, Chelsea was found with 18 grams of meth and was charged with felony counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, child neglect, possession of meth and possession of THC.
And the A League of Her Own star apparently refused to step up to the plate for her daughter!
The 29-year-old Michigan man who posted a $2,000 cash bail to spring Chelsea following the arrest simply said: "Nope", when asked if Rosie helped out.
Meanwhile, Jacob Bourasa, father of Chelsea's three daughters, immediately filed a petition seeking a court order to end her unsupervised visits with the children. "[Chelsea] did not maintain a safe environment for children, specifically allowing drugs, needles, paraphernalia, feces, moldy food and other unsanitary items to be in plain sight or easy reach of the parties' minor children", stated Bourasa's September 17 petition. "It is no longer in the best interests of the parties' minor children that [Chelsea] have unsupervised placement."
Chelsea was free for just over a month before being busted again in Oconto, Wis. During a routine traffic stop on October 11, cops said she tried to toss a meth pipe into a nearby river.
Officers learned she had an active warrant for failing to appear in court for the Marinette arrest, and she was hauled off to the slammer.
Rosie's relationship with her adopted daughter exploded in 2015 when the then 17-year- old girl ran away from home and was later found in the "drug den" of a suspected heroin dealer in New Jersey.
At the time, Jamie Weaver – the 44-year-old birth mother of Rosie's youngest adopted daughter, Dakota, 12, said: "When I was pregnant, Rosle told me Chelsea was having all sorts of problems – that she was doing drugs, that she wanted to be a stripper. She said she was in school but she wasn't doing good.
"She kept running away."
And the former View cohost, who's also taken in Parker, 29, Blake, 24, and Vivienne, 21, groused in 2016: "My teenagers are a nightmare, they're horrible. I needed to remind myself that I actually do love children.”
