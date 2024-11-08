The Savage Digs Quincy Jones Made About 'Diddy' Before His Death — As Disgraced Star's Shocking 'Freak-Off' Room Revealed

In 2012, during a Spotify launch, Jones joked Combs “couldn’t recognize a B flat” note.

Jones also pointed out: "P Diddy has a doctorate in marketing," referring to his clothing labels and success with his vodka company Ciroc as Combs' true talents.

Following his comments, Jones received plenty of attention, leading him to respond on Facebook.

He shared: "No controversy, no diss. I have nothing by love and respect for Diddy and all that he has achieved as an artist and an executive. Always have and always will.”