The Savage Digs Quincy Jones Made About 'Diddy' Before His Death — As Disgraced Star's Shocking 'Freak-Off' Room Revealed
Quincy Jones called out Sean 'Diddy' Combs' apparent lack of musical talent years before his death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal how the legendary record producer truly felt about Combs, as the disgraced rapper is now behind bars.
In 2012, during a Spotify launch, Jones joked Combs “couldn’t recognize a B flat” note.
Jones also pointed out: "P Diddy has a doctorate in marketing," referring to his clothing labels and success with his vodka company Ciroc as Combs' true talents.
Following his comments, Jones received plenty of attention, leading him to respond on Facebook.
He shared: "No controversy, no diss. I have nothing by love and respect for Diddy and all that he has achieved as an artist and an executive. Always have and always will.”
Jones died on November 3, 2024, at the age of 91.
His publicist Arnold Robinson announced at the time: "Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones' passing.
"And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him."
Jones lived a whirlwind life as he was open about his behavior which included drug-taking and getting hooked on heroin when he was just 15 years-old. He also touched on his love life.
In 2018, he admitted: "I got 22 girlfriends... Hell yeah. Everywhere. Cape Town. Cairo. Stockholm - she's coming in next week.
"Brazil - Belo Horizonte, São Paulo, and Rio. Shanghai - got a great girl over there from Shanghai, man. Cairo, whew."
When asked if they the women knew about one another, Jones replied: "Yeah, I don't lie. And it's amazing - women get it, man. Don't you ever forget they're 13 years smarter than we are. Don't you ever forget it.”
As for Combs, his own shocking behavior has now led to him behind bars as is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while he awaits his trial date of May 5 2025 for racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.
Following his arrest, the world learned more about Combs' alleged sex parties, which were known as "freak-offs."
One of his alleged party planners claimed to The Post that Combs covered the walls of his alleged sex parties in mirrors so that all going down was visible from every angle of the room.
The source claimed: “Everywhere you looked, you’d see yourself reflected again and again. You can imagine what it would look like when people are naked and having sex on the floor, on the couches, wherever.”
The insider, who allegedly oversaw a party the hitmaker threw in the early 2000s, claimed Combs hired “both men and women who called themselves ‘models'" for his “Freak Offs.”
However, "it seemed obvious, at least to me, that they were actually sex workers,” the source claimed.
Combs allegedly had party guests sign strict NDAs prohibiting them from discussing what would go down during the now infamous parties.
