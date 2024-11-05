The Quincy Jones No-One Knew: Music Producer Genius was Sex-Crazed Druggie Hooked on Heroin by 15 — With 22 Lovers On the Go at Same Time Aged 84
Quincy Jones claimed to have 22 lovers when he died aged 84 — and they all knew about each other.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the legendary music producer was begged by his seven children not to date any women younger than them.
And Jones, who passed away on Sunday, was equally honest about his drug-taking, admitting he got hooked on heroin when he was just 15 years-old.
On his love life, speaking in 2018, Jones said: "I got 22 girlfriends... Hell yeah. Everywhere.
"Cape Town. Cairo. Stockholm - she's coming in next week.
"Brazil - Belo Horizonte, São Paulo, and Rio. Shanghai - got a great girl over there from Shanghai, man. Cairo, whew."
When asked if they knew about one another, Jones replied: "Yeah, I don't lie. And it's amazing - women get it, man. Don't you ever forget they're 13 years smarter than we are. Don't you ever forget it.”
The producer added none of them were "fat and old", but between the ages of 28 to 42.
He explained his daughters restricted his age-gap romances and told him: "Dad, you can't go out with girls younger than us."
Jones added: "You see me with an 84-year-old woman? Are you crazy? Why not? Why? For what, man? There's nothing... there's no upside."
The legendary music artist, who had one son and six daughters, said he believed his daughters were his punishment for his womanising ways.
He explained: "When you've been a dog all your life, God gives you beautiful daughters and you have to suffer. I love 'em so much. They're here all the time.”
Jones, who was behind Michael Jackson's Thriller album, had his seven children with five different women, and married three times, including to model Peggy Lipton between 1974 and 1990.
He also claimed to have once dated Ivanka Trump, Donald’s Trump's daughter, in a bombshell interview where he described her as having "the most beautiful legs", but "the wrong father".
She was 25 at the time, he was 73.
Jones admitted he stopped drinking alcohol in 2016 but wished he gave up sooner.
He explained to GQ: "I came up with Ray Charles and Frank Sinatra, man.
"I didn't have a chance. Seven double Jack Daniel's an hour. Get out of here. Ray Charles, Frank - those guys could party.
“Sinatra and Ray Charles, them motherf**kers invented partying."
On drugs, he added: "I've tried everything. Amyl nitrate. Methedrine. Benzedrine. Everything. Ray had me on heroin for five months."
After getting hooked aged 15, Jones said he only stopped when he fell down a flight of stairs.
He added: "Yeah, I started shooting. And then I fell down five flights of stairs, and I said, 'That ain't gonna work.' And it's the best thing that ever happened to me, because when I was in New York, I was hanging out with Howard McGhee and Earl Coleman and Charlie Parker and s*** - I would have been a junkie for life."
Asked if it easy to stop, he replied: "I fell down five flights of stairs, brother. I didn't need any more inspiration than that. S***, it's the last time I did it. Because I can stop like a motherf**ker. Anything. Cigarettes. Alcohol. I just stop, man."
