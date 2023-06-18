Legendary Music Producer Quincy Jones Rushed to the Hospital

Legendary music producer Quincy Jones was rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Paramedics quickly arrived at Quincy's home in Los Angeles , California, and transported him to the emergency room for medical attention on Saturday, June 18. The incident caused concern among Quincy's family and friends. Fortunately, it was reported that he never lost consciousness and, according to his rep, was in "good spirits" throughout the ordeal.

According to a representative for the 90-year-old music icon, Quincy had a bad reaction to some food he ate, and as a precautionary measure, he called 911 for help.

Doctors quickly assessed Quincy and gave him the all-clear, and he was released from the hospital shortly after. Despite the scare, the iconic music producer's condition appears stable, and there are no lasting concerns for his health.

The music icon composed music for over 40 films and produced albums for some of the most iconic artists in music history, such as Frank Sinatra , Michael Jackson , Miles Davis , Dinah Washington and Ella Fitzgerald , to name a few.

Jones is a 28-time Grammy winner, a legendary producer and arranger, and one of the most influential figures in the music industry over the past several decades. His influence spans a wide variety of genres, and his collaborations with some of the world's most iconic artists have left an indelible mark on the history of music.

Jones has been married three times and has seven children with five women.

He married Jeri Caldwell from 1957 to 1966, and they had a daughter named Jolie. He had a brief affair with Carol Reynolds, with whom he had a daughter named Rachel. He was later married to Swedish actress Ulla Andersson from 1967 to 1974, and they had a daughter named Martina and a son named Quincy Jr, who also became a music producer.

The day after his divorce from Andersson, Jones married American actress Peggy Lipton. They had two daughters, Kidad and Rashida, who both became actors. Jones and Lipton divorced in 1989.

He later dated and lived with German actress Nastassja Kinski from 1991 to 1995, and they had a daughter named Kenya, who became a fashion model.