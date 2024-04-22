Delta Burke Admits to Using Crystal Meth for Weight Loss in the '80s Due to Scrutiny Over Her Appearance

Legendary actress Delta Burke confessed that she once resorted to using crystal meth because she felt so much pressure to maintain a slim figure, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Making a rare guest appearance on the podcast Glamorous Trash on Friday, Burke, 67, opened up about her struggles with weight loss during her TV and movie career.

Before she rose to fame on the '80s CBS sitcom Designing Women, Burke starred in the series Filthy Rich on the same network, from 1982 to 83.