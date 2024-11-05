Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Celine Dion

Fragile Celine Dion 'Reeling' over 'Cruel' Accusations She Lip-Synced Paris Olympics Stage Comeback Amid Stiff Person Syndrome Fight

celine dion reeling over cruel accusations
Source: MEGA

Fragile Celine Dion is still stricken with rare stiff person syndrome.

By:

Nov. 5 2024, Published 3:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Fragile songbird Celine Dion's feathers are seriously ruffled over charges she faked her stirring performance at the opening ceremony for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

RadarOnline.com can reveal sources have confided the stressful scandal has sparked fears for the ailing superstar's welfare.

Article continues below advertisement
celine dion reeling over cruel accusations
Source: MEGA

Dion's feathers got ruffled over charges she faked her stirring performance at the opening ceremony for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

Article continues below advertisement

Celine, 56, appeared to defy the odds amid her battle with debilitating stiff person syndrome as she gave a rousing rendition of “Hymne à L'amour” (“Hymn to Love”) at the Eiffel Tower in July.

The Olympics performance was seen live by thousands – including France's President Emmanuel Macron and viewed by millions more on TV!

But a French newspaper – citing multiple industry sources sniffed the supposed triumph was "without a shadow of a doubt" prerecorded!

"This is obviously a real kick in the teeth that seems incredibly unnecessary," an insider moaned. "To be giving Celine, of all people, grief over her singing is just so cruel. Adding any sort of stress to her life after what she's been through is unconscionable."

Article continues below advertisement
celine dion reeling over cruel accusations
Source: MEGA

An insider said: ‘To be giving Celine, of all people, grief over her singing is just so cruel.’

Article continues below advertisement

The “Power of Love” singer's appearance was her first return to the stage after being diagnosed in 2022 with the progressive and incurable neurological condition that's threatened to freeze her vocal cords and steal her angelic voice.

"She put her heart and soul into that performance," the insider insisted. "A lot of people feel it certainly doesn't matter if she used some vocal help. Everyone knows she's been sick, and the fact is most artists use backing tracks during their live performances."

Article continues below advertisement
celine dion reeling over cruel accusations
Source: MEGA

A source insisted fans don't even care if Dion used vocal help.

MORE ON:
Celine Dion

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the tipster, shattered Celine is "staying tight-lipped," so it's unclear if she actually used recordings to add some oomph to her number.

"But what's really mean is people aren't even giving her the benefit of the doubt or any sort of grace," the insider argued. "They are just attacking her and trolling her and being so vicious, and it's the last thing she needs.

Article continues below advertisement
celine dion reeling over cruel accusations
Source: MEGA

A source said: ‘Shattered Celine is staying tight-lipped' about the row.

Article continues below advertisement

"She's getting called unauthentic, which is the most horrible allegation you could make about Celine – and the most untrue one at that!"

The mole added the gutsy gal is doing everything she can to improve her health and shore up her voice as she craves a proper comeback.

Article continues below advertisement
celine dion reeling over cruel accusations
Source: MEGA

Dion is said to be doing everything she can to improve her health and shore up her voice as she craves a proper comeback.

However, the source admitted such "ugly gossip" isn't going to help the anxious artist's confidence.

The insider added: "People just hope it goes away quickly because she's a very sensitive person and this has really upset her."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.