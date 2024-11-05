Fragile Celine Dion 'Reeling' over 'Cruel' Accusations She Lip-Synced Paris Olympics Stage Comeback Amid Stiff Person Syndrome Fight
Fragile songbird Celine Dion's feathers are seriously ruffled over charges she faked her stirring performance at the opening ceremony for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.
RadarOnline.com can reveal sources have confided the stressful scandal has sparked fears for the ailing superstar's welfare.
Celine, 56, appeared to defy the odds amid her battle with debilitating stiff person syndrome as she gave a rousing rendition of “Hymne à L'amour” (“Hymn to Love”) at the Eiffel Tower in July.
The Olympics performance was seen live by thousands – including France's President Emmanuel Macron and viewed by millions more on TV!
But a French newspaper – citing multiple industry sources sniffed the supposed triumph was "without a shadow of a doubt" prerecorded!
"This is obviously a real kick in the teeth that seems incredibly unnecessary," an insider moaned. "To be giving Celine, of all people, grief over her singing is just so cruel. Adding any sort of stress to her life after what she's been through is unconscionable."
The “Power of Love” singer's appearance was her first return to the stage after being diagnosed in 2022 with the progressive and incurable neurological condition that's threatened to freeze her vocal cords and steal her angelic voice.
"She put her heart and soul into that performance," the insider insisted. "A lot of people feel it certainly doesn't matter if she used some vocal help. Everyone knows she's been sick, and the fact is most artists use backing tracks during their live performances."
- WATCH: Celine Dion Sings in Public for the First Time in Years as She Battles Crippling Stiff Person Syndrome
- Celine Dion Fans Protest Outside 'Rolling Stone' Offices After She's SNUBBED On 200 Greatest Singers Of All Time List
- Scary Skinny Celine Dion Goes On! Singer Performs After Wardrobe Malfunction
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
According to the tipster, shattered Celine is "staying tight-lipped," so it's unclear if she actually used recordings to add some oomph to her number.
"But what's really mean is people aren't even giving her the benefit of the doubt or any sort of grace," the insider argued. "They are just attacking her and trolling her and being so vicious, and it's the last thing she needs.
"She's getting called unauthentic, which is the most horrible allegation you could make about Celine – and the most untrue one at that!"
The mole added the gutsy gal is doing everything she can to improve her health and shore up her voice as she craves a proper comeback.
However, the source admitted such "ugly gossip" isn't going to help the anxious artist's confidence.
The insider added: "People just hope it goes away quickly because she's a very sensitive person and this has really upset her."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.