Fragile Celine Dion 'Reeling' over 'Cruel' Accusations She Lip-Synced Paris Olympics Stage Comeback Amid Stiff Person Syndrome Fight

Celine, 56, appeared to defy the odds amid her battle with debilitating stiff person syndrome as she gave a rousing rendition of “Hymne à L'amour” (“Hymn to Love”) at the Eiffel Tower in July.

The Olympics performance was seen live by thousands – including France's President Emmanuel Macron and viewed by millions more on TV!

But a French newspaper – citing multiple industry sources sniffed the supposed triumph was "without a shadow of a doubt" prerecorded!

"This is obviously a real kick in the teeth that seems incredibly unnecessary," an insider moaned. "To be giving Celine, of all people, grief over her singing is just so cruel. Adding any sort of stress to her life after what she's been through is unconscionable."