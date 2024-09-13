9/11 Shock: Osama bin Laden's 'Dead' Son Is Alive and Well — and Has Taken Over Al-Qaeda as Dad's Heir
Osama Bin Laden's "dead" son is alive and plotting to wreak havoc on the West – despite claims the CIA killed him in 2019.
RadarOnline.com can reveal defense experts believe Hamza bin Laden is secretly commanding al-Qaeda and plotting more terror attacks.
And new intelligence reports also say his brother Abdullah is connected with the terror group.
The pair have developed ten major al-Qaeda terror training camps in Afghanistan and have forged global links with other groups intent on bringing devastation to the West, it has been claimed.
Colonel Richard Kemp, former chief of UK Forces, has warned Hamza "appears to have an open field in Afghanistan" and "will be intent on conquest and vengeance for his father", who masterminded the 9/11 terror attacks.
A new report states: "Hamza bin Laden is not only alive but actively involved in al-Qaeda's resurgence, a fact well-known among senior Taliban leaders.
"These leaders… engage with him, holding regular meetings and securing him and his family.
"It highlights a deep connection between al-Qaeda and the Taliban, one that is crucial for Western governments to understand.
"(Hamza) has ascended to the leadership of al-Qaeda, steering (it) towards its most potent resurgence since the Iraq War."
The report, first seen by The Mirror, continues: "Under his command, al-Qaeda is regrouping and preparing for future attacks on Western targets.
"Hamza is driven by a powerful determination to continue the legacy of his father, which adds a symbolic and strategic weight to his actions. Moreover, Hamza's brother, Abdullah bin Laden, plays a critical role in this revival."
Another report says the camps train fighters and suicide bombers, while also teaching them how to secretly slip out Afghanistan and launch threats against the Western world.
The report concludes: "The parallels between the current situation and the prelude to the 9/11 attacks are alarming.
"The lack of a legitimate government and the ideological alignment between the ruling Taliban regime and these groups have turned Afghanistan into a haven for extremism.
"Terrorists from outside flock to the country for training."
It is believed Hamza and his four wives have been hiding in Iran since 2019, following attempts to assassinate him.
That year, then-US President Donald Trump announced Hamza had been struck in a US operation in southeast Afghanistan, but no DNA proof was obtained by the CIA.
His last known statement was in 2018 when he called for followers in Saudi Arabia to rise in revolt against the monarchy.
Hamza's wedding video was found in Osama bin Laden’s Abbottabad compound and released by the CIA in 2017.
US Navy SEALs killed the 9/11 mastermind in a raid on a house in Abbottabad, Pakistan, in 2011.
