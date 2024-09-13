Home > News Harvey Weinstein 'Almost Died': Lawyer Claims Monster Ex-Film Mogul Faced Horrific Health Fight — as Shocking New Indictment Revealed Source: MEGA Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein recently suffered an almost fatal heath scare as he faces new criminal charges. By: Mike Boyce Sept. 13 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Harvey Weinstein "almost died" before emergency heart surgery last weekend, as the shamed movie mogul faces more criminal charges. The former film exec, 72, has been indicted on new charges by a New York grand jury, prosecutors announced on Thursday, but he was unable to attend the hearing due to serious health concerns, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Frail Harvey Weinstein was transfered to a Manhatten hospital to have emergency treatment following heart complications.

His attorney Arthur Aidala told the judge prosecutors had informed him of the three new criminal complaints from 2005, 2006 and 2016, but did not give additional details. But in explaining his client's absence, Aidala told Judge Curtis Farber Weinstein "almost died" before surgery which took place last weekend. His lawyer Craig Rothfeld confirmed on Sunday he was in a "stable" condition following his hospital dash to remove fluid from his heart and lungs.

Source: MEGA The disgraced movie mogul faces three new criminal charges as well as a retrial.

He said: "Mr Weinstein was rushed to Bellevue Hospital last night due to several medical conditions. "We can confirm that Mr. Weinstein had a procedure and surgery on his heart today, however, we cannot comment any further than that. "As we have extensively stated before, Mr. Weinstein suffers a plethora of significant health issues that need ongoing treatment." Juda Engelmayer, a spokesman for Weinstein, said: "His condition is stable. He is resting now." He added he was "hopefully out of danger for the moment."

Source: MEGA Harvey Weinstein's health has deteriorated since his alleged sex crimes were exposed.

Weinstein was handed a 23-year prison sentence in February 2020, but it was overturned this past April by an appeals court. He is facing more allegations of rape and sexual misconduct from more than 100 people. Weinstein has denied all of the accusations of rape and sexual assault. His reps have previously said the film mogul suffers from a range of health conditions, including diabetes, high blood pressure, spinal stenosis and fluid in his heart and lungs.

Source: MEGA Harvey Weinstein is now recovering in a hospital, rather than a prison, as facility provides better medical supervision essential for his condition.

In July, his team said he had been hospitalized for COVID and pneumonia in both lungs. The former movie executive is currently recovering in a Manhattan hospital. On Thursday, Judge Curtis Farber granted a defense request to indefinitely move Weinstein to Bellevue Hospital instead of going back to the infirmary ward at Rikers. His legal team argued the hospital provides better medical supervision essential for his condition, as he braces himself for the new charges.

Jessica Mann, one of the key figures from Weinstein's 2020 trial, expressed solidarity with the new accusers. She said: "For those who continue to have the courage to come forward against Harvey, you are not alone. "I will stand alongside you as we fight for a future where monsters like Harvey no longer hide in our closets, they sit alone behind bars." Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

