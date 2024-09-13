U.S. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Two Russian Military Aircraft Near Alaska
Two Russian aircraft detected over Alaska sent the U.S. military into a panic.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the U.S. military scrambled fighter jets to intercept the aircraft after the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) detected and tracked them in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).
NORAD, which is comprised of U.S. and Canadian forces, confirmed U.S. jets "conducted the intercept" in a statement released on X.
The post read: "NORAD detected, tracked, and intercepted two Russian military aircraft operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Sept. 11, 2024. NORAD fighter jets from the United States conducted the intercept.
"The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace. This Russian activity in the Alaska ADIZ is not seen as a threat, and NORAD will continue to monitor competitor activity near North America and meet presence with presence."
NORAD did not elaborate on the type of aircraft detected or provide further details on the U.S. fighter jets used to intercept the Russian aircraft.
While the ADIZ is defined as international airspace, the agency previously stated it "requires the ready identification, location and control of all aircraft in the interest of national security".
Additionally, NORAD stated it employs a "layered defense network of satellites, ground-based and airborne radars and fighter aircraft to track aircraft and inform appropriate actions."
The organization added: "NORAD remains ready to employ a number of response options in defense of North America."
This is not the first time NORAD has intercepted Russian military aircraft.
Since Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine in February 2022, NORAD has detected, tracked and intercepted Kremlin aircraft on multiple occasions.
In July 2023, the agency announced Russian aircraft had been detected and tracked four times since the beginning of the year.
An official from the U.S. Department of Defense noted incursions involving Russian aircraft "occur regularly, and we do not view this activity as a threat".
Most recently, in July 2024, Pentagon officials confirmed Russian and Chinese bombers, including two Russian TU-95 and two Chinese H-6 aircraft, had been detected flying near Alaska.
The incident was the first time Russian and Chinese aircraft operated in such a manner together.
Meanwhile, Wednesday's interception of two Russian aircraft came as the Kremlin and Chinese forces conducted a large joint-scale military exercise in the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans.
The two nations were reportedly conducting similar exercises in the Mediterranean, Baltic and Caspian Seas. The joint military exercises are expected to run through September 16.
