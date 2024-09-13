U.S. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Two Russian Military Aircraft Near Alaska

Two Russian aircraft were intercepted by U.S. fighter jets near Alaska.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the U.S. military scrambled fighter jets to intercept the aircraft after the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) detected and tracked them in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Two Russian aircraft detected over Alaska sent the U.S. military into a panic.

NORAD detected and tracked two Russian military aircraft operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone.

NORAD, which is comprised of U.S. and Canadian forces, confirmed U.S. jets "conducted the intercept" in a statement released on X.

The post read: "NORAD detected, tracked, and intercepted two Russian military aircraft operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Sept. 11, 2024. NORAD fighter jets from the United States conducted the intercept.

"The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace. This Russian activity in the Alaska ADIZ is not seen as a threat, and NORAD will continue to monitor competitor activity near North America and meet presence with presence."