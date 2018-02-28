Lebanese Porn Star Quits Adult Film Industry After Receiving ISIS Death Threats

Ex-porn star Mia Khalifa quit the adult entertainment industry after receiving death threats from ISIS!

As RadarOnline.com has shockingly learned, the Lebanese-American model became one of the highest-ranked performers on PornHub after only a few months in the business. While she was often bashed by Middle Eastern natives who marked her as a disgrace to their culture, she never truly listened to criticism – until it came from ISIS.

After the terror group threatened her life, she quit the porn industry and began working as a sports show host.

PHOTOS: Dangerous Date? Amber Rose Debuts Bad Boy Boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly — His Porn Star Past Revealed In 10 Clicks

“It all started to spiral out of control when the death threats from ISIS started coming in. That’s when I stepped away,” Mia Khalifa recently said on Lance Armstrong‘s podcast. “As soon as I started to gain popularity that’s when I was like ‘get the f**k out of this.'”

Khalifa also admitted that she never intended to become a famed porn star, she was simply trying to “let loose and rebel a little bit.”

25-year-old Khalifa was most famously blasted for her participation in a Bang Bros video which showed her having sex while wearing a hijab.

PHOTOS: See All Of Charlie Sheen’s Porn Star Girlfriends

In her recent podcast talk, the Christian-raised former adult entertainer said that “There are Hollywood movies that depict Muslims in a much worse manner” and that she was surprised viewers took the scene so seriously when it was meant to be satirical.

Regardless, Mia Khalifa has left her porn career behind her, and is now working as a professional TV host.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.