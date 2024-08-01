‘Atrocity of Justice’: Outrage as 9/11 Masterminds Finally Plead Guilty to Massacre — To Dodge Death Penalties

There is outrage across the country this week after the three suspected masterminds behind 9/11 were allowed to plead guilty to avoid the death penalty – even despite killing almost 3,000 people.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, 59, Walid bin Attash, 46, and Mustafa al-Hawsawi, 55, were offered plea deals by the Convening Authority for Military Commissions on Wednesday in exchange for life in prison.

Daniel D’Allara, whose NYPD twin brother John was killed on the day of the attacks, slammed the plea agreement decision, saying: “I am very disappointed.