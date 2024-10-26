Home > Misc Exploring Strategies for Wellness in Medical Training With Residents Medical & Dr. Michael Everest Source: Dr. Michael Everest By: Radar Staff Oct. 26 2024, Published 3:00 a.m. ET

It’s no secret that America is suffering from a doctor shortage. Compounding that issue is the fact that physicians-in-training — and new medical school graduates in particular — face intense workloads, extreme stress, and high rates of burnout. Dr. Michael Everest, founder of Residents Medical, has a plan to change that. For nearly two decades, Residents Medical has helped medical school graduates — especially those from developing countries and disadvantaged backgrounds — secure residencies and reach their potential as medical doctors. The organization connects these graduates with experienced doctors who offer customized support. Together, they create pathways to success through education (including access to hands-on learning opportunities), fellowship placement, and medical residency placement.

The conversation around the doctor shortage in the United States often leaves out a crucial factor: Due to a lack of support, many medical school graduates fail to secure medical residencies, leaving them unable to use their education to provide medical care to those in need. “The numbers paint a challenging reality for aspiring medical professionals,” Dr. Everest says. “Each year, approximately 40,000 applicants from around the world apply to the U.S. medical system. Unfortunately, about 6,000 of them fail to secure a medical residency. This problem compounds year after year, leaving a significant number of individuals without the guidance and support needed to integrate successfully into the medical system and achieve their goals.”

Dr. Everest established Residents Medical with a simple purpose: to help would-be medical professionals bridge the gap between medical school graduation and residency. “What sets Residents Medical apart is its focus on getting individuals to the finish line successfully,” he says. “We excel in all aspects, including preparatory work and educational resources such as online classes. However, what truly differentiates us is the integration of the individual. We move away from treating applicants as mere numerical statistics out of thousands, and instead, we emphasize understanding the person behind the application.”

Now, in an effort to further that mission, Residents Medical has launched a new era of support for medical residents. While clients still receive the benefit of one-on-one mentorship, they also have access to customized United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) tutoring using AI technology. That new development is the result of Residents Medical’s partnership with edYOU Technologies. Thanks to edYOU’s use of human-like AI beings, the company offers a learning experience similar to that of working one-on-one with a tutor. “I've developed advanced AI beings that mimic human life and hold natural conversational abilities,” Dr. Everest explains. “These AI entities are so realistic that having a conversation with them feels just like talking to me. Everything is interactive, with no pre-recorded responses.”

These Conversational AI Beings (CABs) have human faces and lifelike movements, which makes interacting with them feel like chatting with a friend through a video call. Anyone who has encountered the most common AI chatbots knows that traditional large language models (LLMs) are prone to repeating incorrect information. This can be inconvenient during internet searches or customer service interactions, and for residents preparing for the USMLE, it may make the difference between securing a medical license and failing the exam. Fortunately, edYOU’s CABs rely on expert-provided information and study tools. Because it is a closed system, there’s no risk of clients receiving faulty information passed off as fact.

A quick skim of edYOU’s course catalog reveals a wealth of learning and study opportunities for the Internal Medicine In-Training Examination (IM-ITE), Psychiatry Resident In-Training Examination (PRITE), and American Board of Surgery In-Training Examination (ABSITE). There also are USMLE prep services for each of the exam’s three steps. Courses are self-paced, and when clients run into challenging concepts or just want to discuss the course material with a knowledgeable (albeit virtual) study buddy, the CABs are only a click away. These beings adapt to each client’s learning style and knowledge level, identifying gaps in understanding and helping to overcome them. However, the Residents Medical/edYOU partnership focuses on more than academic preparation; it also offers wellness support. CABs double as supportive friends to overstressed clients, offering anxiety management exercises, general wellness check-ins, and even courses on time management and self-care. Clients can access the courses and the AI beings 24/7, so their access to holistic support is unprecedented.

While the partnership between Residents Medical and edYOU is still fairly new, Dr. Everest is confident that the latest development will further his program’s mission of uplifting candidates as people, not mere numbers. “Ultimately, our commitment to this personalized and comprehensive process is what makes Residents Medical distinct,” he says. “Our approach is tied into the foundation: our dedication to helping people realize their dreams of becoming qualified medical professionals.”