WATCH: Beaming Trump Dances as He's Surrounded by Gaggle of Doting Female Campaign Aides - Who Serenaded Him at Victory Party

Split photos of Donald Trump.
Source: TIKTOK/MEGA

Trump was seen beaming from ear to ear in a red MAGA hat while celebrating his win.

By:

Nov. 7 2024, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Donald Trump was grinning from ear to ear while being serenaded by a group of women over his Tuesday night win.

A video showed the next U.S. president reeling in glory at a victory party, where female campaign aides sang along to a "Trump won" jingle and hyped up the MAGA leader, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

how trump pitted men against women including beyonce gaga and won
Source: MEGA

Trump secured more than 270 electoral votes on Tuesday, making him the official 47th president of the United States.

In the clip, Trump was seen sitting at an outdoor table next to two women as they enthusiastically sang along to a track celebrating his win over Kamala Harris.

The song repeated the lyrics: "I know it, you know it, we know it, they know it, everybody knows Trump won!"

thumbnailtrump beaming dancing post election event
Source: TIKTOK

Trump was seen smiling as he was serenaded by several women at a recent victory party.

The ladies pointed at each other and the other partygoers as Trump — rocking one of his signature red MAGA hats — sat there with a permanent smirk.

You can watch the video below.

Trump hosted an Election Night watch party in West Palm Beach, Florida, where the crowd erupted in cheer as soon as it was revealed he had won Pennsylvania — a key battleground state.

The party took place in a plain convention center, where inside the spacious exhibition hall, massive "Trump will fix it!" and "Dream big again" banners hung.

Hours after the polls closed, Trump took the stage in Florida to declare victory —surrounded by his wife, Melania, his running mate, JD Vance, multiple family members, allies, and campaign advisers.

All five of his children were there alongside their four partners and two of his 10 grandchildren.

Donald Trump

During his speech, Trump vowed to "lead the golden age of America" and "fix everything" done wrong under the Biden administration.

He said: "This was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time. There's never been anything like this in this country, and maybe beyond.

"And now it's going to reach a new level of importance because we're going to help our country heal."

how trump pitted men against women including beyonce gaga and won
Source: MEGA

Trump took the stage for a victory speech alongside his wife, Melania, and all of his children.

"We have a country that needs help, and it needs help very badly. We're going to fix our borders. We're going to fix everything about our country, and we've made history for a reason tonight.

"And the reason is going to be just that. We overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible."

Trump was declared the 47th president after his victory was projected in the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, and North Carolina. He had secured over 270 electoral votes by 1:45 am, officially defeating Harris.

Harris addressed the nation in a concession speech on Wednesday afternoon at Howard University, her alma mater.

kamala harris laugh
Source: MEGA

Harris called for Democrats to 'keep fighting' during her concession speech on Wednesday.

The Democratic candidate stressed the importance of peacefully accepting the election result, calling it "a fundamental principle of American democracy".

She continued: "The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for.

"But hear me when I say... the light of America's promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting."

