Horrifying 'Trump Assassination Crime Scene Gallery': Pictures Emerge of Ammo, Pistols and Automatic Weapons Arsenal 'Stockpiled' by Suspected Iranian Hitmen
An assassination attempt on Donald Trump was thwarted, but shocking photos show the amount of weapons the suspects were stockpiling for the attack.
RadarOnline.com can reveal just how much planning went into the assassination attempt, just weeks before America was set to vote on a new President.
The DOJ shared disturbing details about a plot from the Iranian government to hire hitmen to assassinate Trump. The unsealed documents were revealed on Friday, just days after Trump, 78, was voted as the next president of the United States.
According to an indictment unsealed by Manhattan federal prosecutors, Iranian Farhad Shakeri, and two men from New York, have been charged in the murder-for-hire scheme to take down the president-elect as revenge for the killing of military officer Qassem Soleimani in 2020.
The indictment said an unnamed official from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) tasked Shakeri with assassinating Trump during the final weeks of his campaign.
Photos of the crime scene, released by the Department of Justice, show the men's arsenal including automatic weapons, pistols, and a box of ammo - all suspect to be used in the now failed assassination attempt.
The documents also revealed details regarding the assassination plans, as well as voice messages.
Shakeri, who is said to be on the run in Tehran, allegedly told the FBI in recorded phone calls that he didn't plan to carry out the operation and was told to delay the plot because Iran believed Trump would lose the election, which in turn would make him more susceptible without Secret Service detail.
In calls with the FBI, Shakeri also denied that he agreed to have Iranian-American activist and journalist Masih Alinejad murdered, and claimed he was just offering his services to have her investigated.
However, in his last communication with authorities on November 7, he revealed that he had enlisted American citizen Carlisle Rivera to kill her.
Alinejad has been the target of several assassination plots, according to the Justice Department, and she confirmed she was one of the victims targeted.
Rivera, and fellow American citizen Jonathan Loadholt, were arrested in New York, and accused of helping the Iranian government surveil Alinejad.
The two defendants allegedly monitored Alinejad at a speaking event earlier this year, as well as at her home in New York.
Rivera and Loadholt are being detained pending trial.
Attorney General Merrick Garland denounced the threats from the Iranian government against individuals in the United States in a statement.
He shared: “There are few actors in the world that pose as grave a threat to the national security of the United States as does Iran.
"The Justice Department has charged an asset of the Iranian regime who was tasked by the regime to direct a network of criminal associates to further Iran’s assassination plots against its targets, including President-elect Donald Trump.”
In July, an assassination on Trump was attempted while he spoke during a Pennsylvania rally, an incident that left two people dead including the shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.
Two months later, there was a second close assassination attempt on the former reality star when a man named Ryan Wesley Routh set up a "sniper's nest" on the fence at his West Palm Beach golf course before he was stopped by Secret Service.
Routh faces five charges including the assassination attempt, gun charges, and assaulting an officer — he pleaded not guilty to each.
