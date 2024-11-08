Horrifying 'Trump Assassination Crime Scene Gallery': Pictures Emerge of Ammo, Pistols and Automatic Weapons Arsenal 'Stockpiled' by Suspected Iranian Hitmen

The DOJ shared disturbing details about a plot from the Iranian government to hire hitmen to assassinate Trump. The unsealed documents were revealed on Friday, just days after Trump, 78, was voted as the next president of the United States.

According to an indictment unsealed by Manhattan federal prosecutors, Iranian Farhad Shakeri, and two men from New York, have been charged in the murder-for-hire scheme to take down the president-elect as revenge for the killing of military officer Qassem Soleimani in 2020.

The indictment said an unnamed official from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) tasked Shakeri with assassinating Trump during the final weeks of his campaign.