'Needy' and 'Lonely' Al Pacino, 84, Lusting After Former Movie Wife Diane Keaton, 78, But Actress 'Isn’t Interested in His Desperate Advances'
Al Pacino has his eyes on a particular former movie wife of his: Diane Keaton.
All this comes as the iconic actor seems to be on the prowl following his painful split from girlfriend Noor Alfallah.
Pacino and Keaton first met on the set of The Godfather, but it wasn't until their reunion on The Godfather II in 1974 that their romantic relationship kicked off.
The pair dated on-and-off until 1990 when they finally parted ways after Pacino refused to tie the knot.
Keaton shared in 2017: "There was an aspect of him that was like a lost orphan, like this kind of crazy idiot savant. And oh, gorgeous.”
However, the 84-year-old may now have some regrets as he's decided to shoot his shot again,
An insider shared: "Al's had a lot of time on his hands. He misses Diane and calls her the love of his life.
"He's been pouring out his heart over his recent misery with Noor and hitting her up for dinner dates."
The source continued: "He really owes Diane a lot. She's always looked out for him and helped him get his finances in order many years ago.
"Now that he's feeling lonely, he's acting like he wants to start something up with her."
However, the 78-year-old Keaton, who is said not to have dated anyone since her split from Pacino, doesn't seem to feel the same way this time around.
The insider explained: "She'll be his friend and let him unburden his problems to her, but she's not going to get romantically involved."
Keaton played Kay Adams-Corleone, Pacino's on-screen wife, in The Godfather franchise.
The Oscar-winning actor's need for love comes after the end of his relationship with Alfallah, a film producer, after the couple began dating in 2022.
Pacino, who welcomed son Roman with the 30-year-old in June 2023, previously clarified he now has a "friendship" with Alfallah.
In October, the Hollywood star was spotted taking his ex Alfallah on a "date night" at the Chateau Marmont on Sunset Blvd. However, weeks earlier, Alfallah was seen leaving s lux hotel with comic Bill Maher, 68, but she quickly shut down any rumors of a budding romance.
She said at the time: "Bill's my friend, just my friend, Bill's great though."
Despite Alfallah and Maher being just friends, Pacino isn't having any of it.
An insider claimed: "The fact that Bill and Noor flaunted their budding romance at the Chateau Marmont – where they knew it would become viral news – is such a kick in the teeth to Al, who's still madly in love with Noor and always thought of Bill as an ally."
The source also shared: "Bill's track record for womanizing speaks for itself. But a lot of folks in his world are convinced Noor's in the process of luring him into her web then spitting him out like she's done with Al and other supposed Lotharios in the past.
"Noor definitely likes the older fellas," snarked the insider.
Alfallah was linked to The Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger in 2017, when she was 23 and he was 74, Clint Eastwood, 84, and director Eli Roth, 52.
