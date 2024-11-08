'Needy' and 'Lonely' Al Pacino, 84, Lusting After Former Movie Wife Diane Keaton, 78, But Actress 'Isn’t Interested in His Desperate Advances'

Pacino and Keaton first met on the set of The Godfather, but it wasn't until their reunion on The Godfather II in 1974 that their romantic relationship kicked off.

The pair dated on-and-off until 1990 when they finally parted ways after Pacino refused to tie the knot.

Keaton shared in 2017: "There was an aspect of him that was like a lost orphan, like this kind of crazy idiot savant. And oh, gorgeous.”