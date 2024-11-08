Christopher Reeve's Superhuman Efforts to Stay Upbeat After Being Confined to Wheelchair Revealed by His Kids: 'He Had a Low Tolerance for Low Effort'

Christopher Reeve's children opened up about his resilience after his 1995 accident.

Christopher Reeve 's real life superpower was staying positive in spite of his spinal cord injury.

Daughter Alexandra, 40, a Washington D.C.-based lawyer, said her father was at first angry and resentful after the horrific 1995 equestrian accident left him a quadriplegic at age 43.

She said: "He would have been the first person to say he had moments when he felt bitter.

"It certainly wasn't all sunshine and rainbows.

"Of course, he had days when he got p---ed off at the circumstances."