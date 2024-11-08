Christopher Reeve's Superhuman Efforts to Stay Upbeat After Being Confined to Wheelchair Revealed by His Kids: 'He Had a Low Tolerance for Low Effort'
Christopher Reeve's real life superpower was staying positive in spite of his spinal cord injury.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Superman star's children detailed how their father handled his life-changing injury and refused to give up.
Reeve's three children opened up about their dad and paid tribute to his life in a new documentary.
Daughter Alexandra, 40, a Washington D.C.-based lawyer, said her father was at first angry and resentful after the horrific 1995 equestrian accident left him a quadriplegic at age 43.
She said: "He would have been the first person to say he had moments when he felt bitter.
"It certainly wasn't all sunshine and rainbows.
"Of course, he had days when he got p---ed off at the circumstances."
The Superman star had always been a type-A personality who valued his work above all else.
His son Matthew, 44, a filmmaker, said: "With Dad, you had to make an effort.
"He had a low tolerance for low effort."
After the accident, Reeve was said to be "competitive with himself – if he breathed off the ventilator for 30 minutes on the Tuesday, on Wednesday it would have to be 31 minutes."
All three recalled how their dad had always been an activist – and after being paralyzed, he worked tirelessly to raise money for people with long-term disabilities and for spinal cord injury research.
His youngest son, Will, 32, a TV journalist, said his father always retained his indomitable spirit.
He added: "Prior to the accident, he could never sit still.
"The accident forced him to literally sit still, but figuratively, he still couldn't. He continued to push himself in every way – to grow as a husband, father, contributor to society."
- Bruce Willis' Family 'Leaning On' His Ex-Costars Sly Stallone & Arnold Schwarzenegger As He Battles Dementia
- 15 Stars Who Had Near-Death Experiences: From Tracy Morgan to Donald Sutherland and More
- Super Dad: Superman Star Christopher Reeve's Family Break Silence on His Tragic But Hope-Filled Life After Being Paralyzed — 'He Was Clear-Eyed It Was a Fluke'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Reeve's children previously said he feared he would be a "burden" to their family in the wake of his accident.
Alexandra noted how her father's second wife, Dana, helped keep him alive.
She explained: "She said, 'I'm going to say this one time. It's your choice because it's your life. But you are still you, and I love you.
"He'd been reminded that he was the same person, and he still had this family around him that loved him and wanted him and needed him, that he would still have value.
"Dana really was the one who helped him realize that. He said, 'Dana saved me.'"
Despite the accident, Reeve's family took comfort in the fact he was still alive. If the break in his neck had been an inch to the left, his injuries would have been fatal.
Still, Alexandra said her dad had "clear eyes" and saw the accident as a "fluke".
She added: "He never blamed the horse. I went back to riding. He was very clear-eyed that it was a really s***ty fluke.
"But it could have been a fluke in the other direction and he could have died on the spot."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.