Joe Biden Under Growing Pressure to Pardon Trump — But Flop Prez 'Won't Do Same For His Son Hunter'

The president's 54-year-old son became the first child of a sitting president to be convicted of a criminal offense.

Hunter faces criminal sentencing in two cases — he was found guilty in June on charges that he lied about his drug use on a federal form to purchase a gun and he also pleaded guilty in September to nine federal tax charges.

He is set to be sentenced on firearms charges in early December.

The current president has said countless times that he will not use his authority to wipe away his son's legal troubles.