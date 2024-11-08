Joe Biden Under Growing Pressure to Pardon Trump — But Flop Prez 'Won't Do Same For His Son Hunter'
Joe Biden has been feeling the pressure to pardon Donald Trump after the former president's historic win in the 2024 election.
With just weeks left in his term, the current President has claimed that he will not pardon his son Hunter Biden before leaving office, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Thursday morning, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre took questions at a press briefing about the possibility of Biden pardoning his son.
Jean-Pierre said: "We've been asked that question multiple times and our answer stands — which is no."
She was also asked if commutation was on the table for Hunter Biden, to which she replied: "That’s not what we’re going to do."
The president's 54-year-old son became the first child of a sitting president to be convicted of a criminal offense.
Hunter faces criminal sentencing in two cases — he was found guilty in June on charges that he lied about his drug use on a federal form to purchase a gun and he also pleaded guilty in September to nine federal tax charges.
He is set to be sentenced on firearms charges in early December.
The current president has said countless times that he will not use his authority to wipe away his son's legal troubles.
Trump, who was recently elected the 47th President, has previously hinted at the possibility of pardoning Biden's son.
Before his win, he stated last month: “I wouldn’t take it off the books. See, unlike Joe Biden, despite what they’ve done to me...Hunter’s a bad boy. There’s no question about it. He’s been a bad boy."
Just hours after the election wrapped, it was reported that special counsel Jack Smith is evaluating how to wind down the two federal cases against Trump after he charged him with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
Trump faces four charges in federal court accusing him of spreading false claims of election fraud.
It is a Justice Department policy that states sitting presidents cannot be prosecuted.
In addition, Trump was found guilty of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.
Trump is due to be sentenced in the Stormy Daniels case on November 26th by Judge Juan Merchan — who has allegedly set himself a deadline of November 12 regarding the decision to toss the case out.
The President-Elect faces a sentence of up to four years in prison.
Days after the election, The National Review wrote a piece that said Biden should use his "constitutional authority to pardon Donald Trump of all pending federal charges, and relieve special counsel Jack Smith of his duties."
He added: "He should then ask New York Governor Kathy Hochul to use her authority to pardon Trump for the crimes he was convicted of in New York State."
