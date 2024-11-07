Your tip
How Donald Trump Let Billionaire Elon Musk Run His $175Million Ground Game — as X Boss Gears Up To Become Key 'Advisor' in Trump's Cabinet

Split photo of Donald Trump and Elon Musk.
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk largely financed an effort that exceeded $175 million for Trump's campaign.

By:

Nov. 7 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Tesla tycoon Elon Musk was a major secret weapon behind Donald Trump's blockbuster win in the U.S. presidential election.

Musk footed nearly an entire $175 million bill for Trump's 2024 campaign, which included digital advertising, a direct-mail program, and door-to-door knocking, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

donald trump elon musk ground game key advisor cabinet presidency
Source: MEGA

Musk spent nearly $175 million to help Trump during his campaign for the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

The tech mogul's colossal efforts over the past six months, mixed with the Republican candidate's "get-out-the-vote" operation in battleground states, was a notable driving force in Trump's win over Kamala Harris.

Musk even admitted so on the night of the election, telling Tucker Carlson while sitting two seats away from Trump at his private club in Florida: "My America PAC massively improved the Republican ground game in the swing states."

drea de matteo donald trump support hollywood maga
Source: MEGA

Trump took victory over Democratic candidate Kamala Harris on Tuesday after surpassing 270 electoral votes.

Since August, the SpaceX founder has had canvassers knocking on nearly 11 million doors in key battleground states — including roughly 1.8 million in Michigan and 2.3 million in Pennsylvania.

Additionally, $30 million was poured into a massive direct-mail campaign, while $22 million went toward digital ads, including on Trump-friendly platforms like Barstool Sports.

The super PAC's success may pave the way for similar efforts, which could potentially reshape modern campaigns.

New guidelines from the Federal Election Commission, released in March, now permit presidential campaigns to closely coordinate field operations with super PACs.

He also focused on early and absentee voting, even revising canvassers' scripts to not only identify Trump supporters but also promote absentee voting — providing a QR code for requesting mail-in ballots.

rump advisor elon musk
Source: MEGA

Musk turned his entire X platform into a pro-Trump megaphone and slammed mainstream media.

Conservative activist Ralph Reed, whose super PAC claimed to have knocked on nearly 10 million doors for Trump, said: "There is no reason to expend the precious hard money of federal campaigns on ground game activities if there are outside organizations with a proven track record and a verifiable infrastructure."

The X founder relied extensively on proven voter turnout strategies, such as offering a "fleet of vehicles" to Trump voters.

Musk also pushed the envelope by offering financial incentives to potential voters, including $1 million gifts for those who signed petitions supporting free speech and the right to bear arms.

The stunt ultimately generated a flood of free publicity.

Aside from his efforts, Musk was one of Trump's biggest cheerleaders — turning his X account into a pro-Trump megaphone in order to spread his message to a massive audience.

He wrote on the platform after Trump won: "Worth noting that far more 'billionaires' backed Harris than Trump and she raised almost 50% more money. Nonetheless, America showed that elections aren’t just a function of money and gave Trump a resounding victory!"

Musk has continuously been slamming Democratic propaganda while claiming the "real life source of truth" was on X throughout the past few months.

trump advisor elon musk
Source: MEGA

The Tesla owner has been one of Trump's biggest supporters and cheerleaders, even sitting by his side the night he won the 2024 election.

Musk also spoke at several of Trump's campaign rallies, including his controversial event at Madison Square Garden in NYC.

The Republican's win has also already boosted Tesla, whose shares have soared with a 15.1% jump. Although, Trump's

