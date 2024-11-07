How Donald Trump Let Billionaire Elon Musk Run His $175Million Ground Game — as X Boss Gears Up To Become Key 'Advisor' in Trump's Cabinet

The tech mogul's colossal efforts over the past six months, mixed with the Republican candidate's "get-out-the-vote" operation in battleground states, was a notable driving force in Trump's win over Kamala Harris.

Musk even admitted so on the night of the election, telling Tucker Carlson while sitting two seats away from Trump at his private club in Florida: "My America PAC massively improved the Republican ground game in the swing states."