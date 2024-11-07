'Sopranos'-Turned OnlyFans Star Drea de Matteo Opens Up About Her MAGA Support — and Why She Believes 'Half of Hollywood' Was Backing Trump
Drea de Matteo has opened up on her support of president-elect Donald Trump.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Sopranos star turned OnlyFans creator spoke about her far-right views and why she believes she's not the only one in Tinseltown who supported the Republican nominee, despite overwhelming celebrity endorsement for Kamala Harris.
Prior to election day, de Matteo, 52, said she thinks "half of Hollywood is actually voting for Trump" based on personal messages of support she's received.
The Sopranos actress has been outspoken on her political beliefs. She was dropped by her agent after coming out as anti-vax during the pandemic, eventually leading her to start her OnlyFans page as she faced financial ruin.
While she initially felt like an outcast in her industry, de Matteo said she "started to make new friends who felt the same way".
Now, after joining the handful of actors and actresses who publicly support Trump, de Matteo claimed there are far more in the industry who share her beliefs – and have quietly told her as much.
de Matteo told Variety: "The people I'm around, a lot of liberals are voting for Trump. I think half of Hollywood is actually voting for Trump."
The actress went on the suggest Hollywood elites won't voice their support for Trump out of fear of retaliation, much like the backlash she received, but have expressed gratitude for her speaking out.
She added: "I know that I've gotten plenty of messages in my Inbox: 'Thank you for saying things I can't say.'"
Since starting her OnlyFans, de Matteo seemingly bounced back from financial ruin and has continued to embrace her MAGA fans.
She appeared on Fox News' Jesse Waters Primetime – during which she endorsed the ex-president, who she since praised for being "anti-establishment" – and was spotted at Trump's Coachella rally.
de Matteo didn't hold back when discussing fellow celebrities who endorsed Harris despite previously criticizing former vice president Dick Cheney, a Republican who, along with daughter Liz Cheney, pledged support for the Democratic nominee.
She added: "Every time a celebrity endorses her, I reiterate that they stand with Dick Cheney."
She also criticized Hollywood heavy hitters like Billie Eilish and Bette Midler, who promoted reproductive health care rights alongside their endorsement.
de Matteo said: "You have like Billie Eilish saying, 'I feel safer with Kamala as president.' But why? Because you have six security guards around you every day when you walk down the street.
"My daughter has nobody walking around with her when she walks down the street in New York City. Because I see what’s going on. Or even here in California, my kids are not allowed to go anywhere because of how bad crime is right now."
The actress continued: "I'm looking at Bette Midler talking about reproductive rights ad nauseam.
"They're worried about this issue. When we're on the brink of world war, you want to talk about your daughters? What about the boys? What about our sons that are going to have to go off to war at some point. And they want to take your daughters, too."
