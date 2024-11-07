'Sopranos'-Turned OnlyFans Star Drea de Matteo Opens Up About Her MAGA Support — and Why She Believes 'Half of Hollywood' Was Backing Trump

The Sopranos actress has been outspoken on her political beliefs. She was dropped by her agent after coming out as anti-vax during the pandemic, eventually leading her to start her OnlyFans page as she faced financial ruin.

While she initially felt like an outcast in her industry, de Matteo said she "started to make new friends who felt the same way".

Now, after joining the handful of actors and actresses who publicly support Trump, de Matteo claimed there are far more in the industry who share her beliefs – and have quietly told her as much.