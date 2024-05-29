Your tip
Dennis Quaid Endorses Donald Trump Over President Joe Biden: ‘He’s My A------’

dennis quaid endorses donald trump pp
Source: MEGA

Dennis Quaid endorsed Donald Trump over Joe Biden.

By:

May 29 2024, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

Actor Dennis Quaid endorsed ex-president Donald Trump over Democrat incumbent Joe Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The actor voiced his support for Trump during Tuesday's edition of Piers Morgan Uncensored, where he questioned Biden's mental fitness.

dennis quaid endorses donald trump
Source: MEGA

Quaid endorsed Trump during an appearance on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored.'

During his interview, Piers Morgan asked the Parent Trap star his thoughts on Trump.

"I think I’m gonna vote for him," Quaid revealed before confirming his support, "Yes, I am."

jailed donald trump secret service local jail officials remand on spot
Source: MEGA

Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments.

Quaid elaborated on his endorsement, saying, "it just makes sense."

"I was ready not to vote for Trump until what I saw is, more than politics, I see a weaponization of our justice system and a challenge to our Constitution," the actor added.

"You know, Trump is the most investigated person probably in the history of the world and they haven’t been able to really get him on anything."

dennis quaid endorses donald trump
Source: MEGA

Quaid said Trump is 'the most investigation person' in history.

Quaid's claims about the alleged "weaponization of our justice system" echo comments from the ex-president, who currently faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to allegedly cover up hush money payments made to former adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.

When asked about the hush money trial, Quaid continued to parrot Trump, "What is the crime? I still can’t figure it out."

Morgan pressed Quaid on his support for Trump, "Do you have to like Trump to vote for him?" to which the actor quipped back, "No."

"In the last campaign and in ’16 and in ’20, I found myself going, “Please don’t do that, please don’t say that.” You know, these things would come out of his mouth," Quaid explained.

"But as president, the only thing I liked about Trump was everything he did. You know, what he did with Korea, with Rocket Baby. The way he defeated ISIS in three weeks."

donald trump pick senator tom cotton arkansas running mate
Source: MEGA

Quaid explained you don't have to like Trump to vote for him.

"How he stood up for us overseas, and when he– China. The way he responded to China. He stands up to people and that’s what makes him a leader," the actor continued. "I really feel that he is working for the American people. That’s what he’s all about, and I do believe that to be true and sincere."

While discussing presidential candidates, Quaid threw shade at Biden and questioned if he was mentally fit for office.

“I don’t feel he’s at the helm. I don’t feel he’s there," the actor said of the Democrat president. "I feel that he says things to get votes, not that he truly believes them. I’m really gonna get some blowback, but that’s the way I feel."

