Trump Surrogates Slam 'Crooked Sham' Hush Money Trial Outside Courthouse, Key Witnesses Are 'a Felon and a Hooker'

Trump currently faces 34 counts of falsifying business records to hide what prosecutors believe was a reimbursement to former fixer-turned-key witness Michael Cohen for the payment he made to adult film actor Stormy Daniels. The payment was believed to have been made to keep her quiet about her alleged 2006 affair with Trump.

The 77-year-old pleaded not guilty and denied the affair on numerous occasions.

"We're seeing today what lengths the Democrat Party will go to to try to rig or steal another election. They tried to do it in 2020, and they're doing it again here in 24," said Good on Thursday, claiming the court is trying to prevent Trump from being on the ballot and being out campaigning while trying to "ruin the nominee financially."