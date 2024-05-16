Trump Surrogates Slam 'Crooked Sham' Hush Money Trial Outside Courthouse, Key Witnesses Are 'a Felon and a Hooker'
Congressional Republicans made their voices heard outside of former president Donald Trump's hush money trial in Manhattan, calling the proceedings a waste of time and an attempt to keep the embattled GOP frontrunner "off the ballot."
Earlier today, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., spoke out in support of Trump, welcoming chair of the House Freedom Caucus Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., to take the microphone.
Trump currently faces 34 counts of falsifying business records to hide what prosecutors believe was a reimbursement to former fixer-turned-key witness Michael Cohen for the payment he made to adult film actor Stormy Daniels. The payment was believed to have been made to keep her quiet about her alleged 2006 affair with Trump.
The 77-year-old pleaded not guilty and denied the affair on numerous occasions.
"We're seeing today what lengths the Democrat Party will go to to try to rig or steal another election. They tried to do it in 2020, and they're doing it again here in 24," said Good on Thursday, claiming the court is trying to prevent Trump from being on the ballot and being out campaigning while trying to "ruin the nominee financially."
Gaetz and Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., were among the Trump surrogates who stepped out on Thursday for the third day of Cohen's testimony.
Cohen did prison time for felony charges tied to hush money deals and tax evasion. He was released in 2020.
"We saw the perjured in chief Michael Cohen here multiple times admit and knowledge that he has lied under oath," Good declared. "He's perjured himself. And yet we're supposed to believe his testimony as a star witness against President Trump."
- 'U Got This - I Love U': Rosie O'Donnell's Private Texts to Michael Cohen EXPOSED as He Testifies in Trump Hush Money Trial
- 'He's Meditating': Fox News' Jesse Watters Denies Reports of Trump Sleeping in Court
- 'I Want This Man to Go Down': Michael Cohen 'Giddy With Hope and Laughter' Imagining Trump Going to Jail
"You got a corrupt prosecutor, you got a corrupt star witness, you got a corrupt judge whose daughter is one of the leading fundraisers for the democrat party, having raised $100 million," Good said.
"You're trying to hurt the nominee who's going to be the president of the United States, whether or not they like it or whether or not they want that to happen. President Trump is going to be reelected."
Daniels gave a detailed testimony about her alleged sexual encounter with Trump in 2006, but was later grilled by a powerhouse attorney who brought attention to her career in the adult film industry.
"The s-- in the films is very much real, just like what happened to me in that room," Daniels fired back in court. She added, "If that story was untrue, I would have written it to be a lot better."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., took aim at the adult film entertainer, stating, "You know, if I started a story with a convicted felon and a hooker walk into a bar, you would immediately know that it's a joke."
"Well, that's what we have here," he doubled down. "A joke of a trial. We have a convicted felon who has a vengeance against the president. We have a woman who has paid for s-- with a vengeance against the president."
Ogles added, "Mr. President, we've got your back."