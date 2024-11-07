Defeated Democrats Turn On Nancy Pelosi After Attacking George Clooney in 'Desperate Scattergun' Blame Game for Kamala Harris' Election Bloodbath

Just hours after the disastrous night, from Nancy Pelosi to the biggest Hollywood stars — everyone is in the line of fire amid the blame game.

As previously reported, Hollywood actor George Clooney requested President Joe Biden resign months before the election.

The actor, 63, penned an op-ed for the New York Times in July and requested President Biden to step down from his presidential campaign.

He wrote: "We are not going to win in November with this president."

Clooney then called Biden "selfless" when he stepped aside before Kamala Harris became the Democrat candidate just 107 days before the election.

Since Trump won the Electoral College and the popular vote, social media users have blasted Clooney's influence.