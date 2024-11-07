Defeated Democrats Turn On Nancy Pelosi After Attacking George Clooney in 'Desperate Scattergun' Blame Game for Kamala Harris' Election Bloodbath
Defeated Democrats have turned on Nancy Pelosi after their attack on actor George Clooney in a "desperate scattergun" blame game following President Donald Trump's historic victory in the 2024 presidential election.
Following the embarrassing loss, Democrats have been left furious, and are now pointing fingers at those to blame, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Just hours after the disastrous night, from Nancy Pelosi to the biggest Hollywood stars — everyone is in the line of fire amid the blame game.
As previously reported, Hollywood actor George Clooney requested President Joe Biden resign months before the election.
The actor, 63, penned an op-ed for the New York Times in July and requested President Biden to step down from his presidential campaign.
He wrote: "We are not going to win in November with this president."
Clooney then called Biden "selfless" when he stepped aside before Kamala Harris became the Democrat candidate just 107 days before the election.
Since Trump won the Electoral College and the popular vote, social media users have blasted Clooney's influence.
Social media users, as well as media outlets, are now taking a turn to blame Pelosi for the loss.
Former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy told Fox News just hours after the election wrapped: "You've got to blame Nancy Pelosi. Remember the celebration when she went around democracy and said, 'I don't care if people picked you, I'm going to pick someone else'?"
One user on X stated: "Juan Williams just said Joe Biden should have stayed in the race. If Dems lose, they have Nancy Pelosi to blame."
Another wrote: "Blame George Clooney and Nancy Pelosi and the Dems who threw @JoeBiden under the bus!"
A third said: "They need to blame Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi. That’s who they need to blame."
- Election Chaos: We Round Up Biggest Meltdowns, Bloopers and Bust-Ups — With Cardi B Leading Sore Loser Liberals' Tantrums
- Hysterical Cara Delevingne Joins Chorus of Bleeding Hearts Raging Over Trump's Staggering Victory: 'We Need a 4-Year War'
- Lizzo, John Legend & Other Stars React To President Donald Trump’s Impeachment
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
After Trump's win, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders issued a vicious statement calling the Democratic Party's campaign "disastrous."
He wrote: 'It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them."
He added: "First, it was the white working class, and now it is Latino and Black workers as well. While the Democratic leadership defends the status quo, the American people are angry and want change. And they're right."
Sanders continued to rip the Democratic party and asked: "Will the big money interests and well-paid consultants who control the Democratic Party learn any real lessons from this disastrous campaign?
"Will they understand the pain and political alienation that tens of millions of Americans are experiencing? Do they have any ideas as to how we take on the increasingly powerful Oligarchy which has so much economic and political power? Probably not."
For weeks leading up to Election Day, the race to the White House was allegedly neck-and-neck.
However, Trump won by a landslide and was announced as the 47th President.
Harris refused to even speak to her loyal supporters after the announcement and waited until Wednesday to make a statement.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.