Battle of the Sexes: How Trump’s Macho Campaign Pitted 'Alphas' Against Women Including Beyoncé and Gaga — With Men Winning Hands Down
Donald Trump's campaign had a clear focus: rile up his male voters enough to land him in the White House again — and it worked.
RadarOnline.com can reveal just how Trump was able to pit men against women during his 2024 campaign, leading to his victory against Kamala Harris.
During his campaign, Trump's support among Latino men increased, despite running against a woman of color. The 78-year-old's support from Black men also remained steady.
In August, White House correspondents Zolan Kanno-Youngs and Erica Green wrote: “A small but significant slice of Black men have historically been hesitant to support Black women seeking the highest positions of power."
Trump got even more men on his side just days before the election, as he wore a safety vest and rode in a garbage truck as a stunt following President Joe Biden's "garbage" comments.
While Harris courted Oprah, Beyonce, and Lady Gaga, the former reality star instead sat down with podcast host Joe Rogan, as well as teamed up with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
At one point, Trump entered the arena at his Milwaukee convention to the James Brown song It’s a Man’s, Man’s, Man’s World.
While American citizens were in line waiting to vote, Trump adviser Stephen Miller tweeted: “If you know any men who haven’t voted, get them to the polls.”
Trump's tactics clearly worked as according to a CNN exit poll, the Republican candidate won 54 percent of the male vote, and Harris reeled in 54 percent of the female vote.
However, many of the suburban women that the 60-year-old thought would be on her side instead voted for Trump.
Previously, many voters had complained they did not have a good feel for who Harris was or where she wanted to take the country.
Harris was also criticized for some of her responses, especially when Anderson Cooper asked if she had made any mistakes she had learned from.
The attorney replied at the time: "I’ve probably worked very hard at making sure that I am well versed on issues, and I think that is very important. It’s a mistake not to be well versed on issues and feel compelled to answer a question."
All of Trump's decisions and Harris' misfires were enough for the controversial politician to gain a second term as President.
Harris conceded the race during a speech at her alma mater, Howard University, in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, mentioning the president-elect.
She told her supporters she spoke with Trump to congratulate him while insisting "we will engage in a peaceful transfer of power", which she further highlighted as a cornerstone of the democratic process.
Harris added: "We will continue to wage this fight in the voting booth, in the courts and in the public square.
"And we will also wage it in quieter ways — in how we live our lives, by treating one another with kindness and respect; by looking in the face of a stranger and seeing a neighbor; by always using our strength to lift people up, to fight for the dignity that all people deserve."
Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement that the politician acknowledged Harris’ “strength, professionalism, and tenacity throughout the campaign, and both leaders agreed on the importance of unifying the country.”
