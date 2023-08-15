'Swimsuit Boy' Mystery: 'Candy Man' Serial Killer's Last Victim Seen in Facial Rendering to Uncover Identity 50 Years After Body Was Found

The last-known victim of the deranged "Candy Man" serial killer, Dean Corll, can be seen in a new facial rendering showing what he may have looked like amid efforts to identify him 50 years after his body was discovered, RadarOnline.com can report.

Corll, a local electrician, acquired the chilling nickname from working at his family's candy company when he was younger, having been known to hand out some for free.