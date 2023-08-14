How She Did It: Gruesome Autopsy Reveals NASCAR Star Jimmie Johnson's Nephew Shot in Head and Chest By Grandmother in Murder-Suicide

The young nephew of NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson was brutally shot in the head and chest by his grandmother who went on a shocking shooting spree, killing her husband before taking her own life, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Johnson’s mother-in-law, Terry Lynn Janway, went on the shooting spree on June 26 inside the family’s Oklahoma home after authorities received a brief 22-second phone call from an unhinged woman who chillingly stated: “There is somebody here with a gun.”