Jimmie Johnson Family 911 Call: Woman Believed to Be NASCAR Legend's Mother-in-Law Reports Someone With a Gun In Final Moments of Murder-Suicide — LISTEN

The three were discovered around 9 PM on June 26 at the family's Oklahoma home after authorities received a brief 22-second call from a woman believed to be Terry.

RadarOnline.com has obtained the chilling 911 call made shortly before NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson 's in-laws, Jack and Terry Janway , and nephew, Dalton Janway , were found dead in a tragedy being investigated as a murder-suicide .

At the start of the call, the woman gave her address. "What's going on?" they asked, to which she calmly and clearly replied, "There's somebody here with a gun."

The dispatcher asked, "Do you know who this person is?" After hearing silence, he inquired again, "Do you know who it is?"

It sounded as though the caller then quickly hung up the phone.