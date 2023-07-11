Jimmie Johnson Family 911 Call: Woman Believed to Be NASCAR Legend's Mother-in-Law Reports Someone With a Gun In Final Moments of Murder-Suicide — LISTEN
RadarOnline.com has obtained the chilling 911 call made shortly before NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson's in-laws, Jack and Terry Janway, and nephew, Dalton Janway, were found dead in a tragedy being investigated as a murder-suicide.
The three were discovered around 9 PM on June 26 at the family's Oklahoma home after authorities received a brief 22-second call from a woman believed to be Terry.
At the start of the call, the woman gave her address. "What's going on?" they asked, to which she calmly and clearly replied, "There's somebody here with a gun."
The dispatcher asked, "Do you know who this person is?" After hearing silence, he inquired again, "Do you know who it is?"
It sounded as though the caller then quickly hung up the phone.
Terry is considered the prime suspect, but it's unclear if she was the person on the line as her potential motive remains unknown.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found an individual laying dead in a hallway of the home and heard another gunshot go off inside the premises, where officers later found two other people dead.
Jack and Terry are the parents of Johnson's wife, Chandra Janway, whom he's been married to since 2004 and shares two children with.
Johnson withdrew from the Nascar Cup street race in Chicago that he planned on participating in that weekend.
"The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made," Legacy Motor Club said in a statement after the unfathomable tragedy.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As we previously reported, Seth Robison, who is the 16-year-old grandson of Terry and Jack and half-brother to Dalton, speculated that Terry may have "snapped" after battling depression over her late son Jordan's freak skydiving accident in 2014.
Jordan was unable to open his parachute after a mid-air collision knocked him out, and a chip that would have automatically deployed his chute in the event of an emergency was undergoing maintenance at the time.
Due to him being an experienced jumper, he was permitted to go without and opted to that day.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.