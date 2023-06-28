Police Heard NASCAR Star Jimmie Johnson's Mother-in-law Shoot Herself After Killing Husband and 11-year-old Grandson: Report

The officers who responded to the home of Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws this week claimed they “heard” the NASCAR star’s mother-in-law shoot herself after allegedly shooting her husband and 11-year-old grandson, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a harrowing development to come after Johnson’s in-laws and nephew were found dead inside their Muskogee, Oklahoma home on Monday night, the responding officers announced that they suspect Terry Lynn Janway shot her husband, Jack, and grandson, Dalton, before turning the gun on herself.