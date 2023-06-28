Police Heard NASCAR Star Jimmie Johnson's Mother-in-law Shoot Herself After Killing Husband and 11-year-old Grandson: Report
The officers who responded to the home of Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws this week claimed they “heard” the NASCAR star’s mother-in-law shoot herself after allegedly shooting her husband and 11-year-old grandson, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a harrowing development to come after Johnson’s in-laws and nephew were found dead inside their Muskogee, Oklahoma home on Monday night, the responding officers announced that they suspect Terry Lynn Janway shot her husband, Jack, and grandson, Dalton, before turning the gun on herself.
The Muskogee Police Department also claimed that they “heard” Johnson’s mother-in-law shoot herself after she called 911 to report a “woman with a gun.”
As RadarOnline.com reported on Tuesday, the NASCAR star’s in-laws and nephew were found dead late Monday night inside their Oklahoma home.
Police arrived at the residence after receiving Terry’s call about a “woman with a gun,” and the officers discovered Jack Janway’s deceased body in the home’s hallway.
The officers then reportedly heard a gunshot that they believe was Terry’s suicide, and they ultimately found the 68-year-old’s deceased body near that of 11-year-old Dalton.
“When officers arrived on scene they saw a subject laying in the hallway inside the front door,” a news release from the Muskogee Police Department said. “Shortly after arriving officers heard another gunshot from further inside the house.”
“Officers conducted a rescue of the subject laying inside the hallway and determined the subject was deceased,” the release continued. “Once enough officers arrived on scene, a search of the residence was conducted and two more subjects were found deceased inside the residence.”
The Muskogee Police Department confirmed that they are investigating the shocking incident as a murder-suicide, and police are also investigating a possible motive behind the heinous and heartbreaking killings.
Terry, 68, and Jack Janway, 69, were the parents of Johnson’s wife, Chandra. 11-year-old Dalton was the NASCAR couple’s nephew.
Johnson has since pulled out of this weekend’s upcoming race in Chicago, and Legacy Motor Club – Johnson’s team – said that “the Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made.”
“We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson’s family,” NASCAR said in another statement. “The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families.”