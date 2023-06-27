NASCAR Star Jimmie Johnson's Mother-in-Law Suspected of Killing Husband and Grandson in Murder-Suicide
NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson's in-laws and 11-year-old nephew are dead after a fatal shooting, and police believe his wife's mother was the one that pulled the trigger, RadarOnline.com has learned. The case is currently being investigated as a murder-suicide.
Muskogee Police in Oklahoma confirmed that Jimmie's wife, Chandra Janway's parents, Jack and Terry Janway, and the race car driver's nephew, Dalton Janway, were found dead inside their home after 9 PM on Monday.
Cops were called to the scene after receiving a 911 call from a female who reported someone with a gun before hanging up the phone, TMZ confirmed.
Upon entry, law enforcement found a body in the hallway — and heard a gunshot coming from inside the family's home. Arriving officers continued their search and discovered two additional dead bodies.
Jack, Terry, and Dalton all died of gunshot wounds, police said, and they believe Terry was the culprit.
The department is currently investigating a possible motive behind the attack. Jimmie has yet to address the deaths of his in-laws and nephew.
Just three days ago, the 47-year-old NASCAR driver was all smiles with his wife at Ascot Racecourse in London — signifying that no one saw this tragedy coming.
Jimmie is a legend in the racing community, having secured the title of a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. He married Chandra, a supermodel, in 2004, and they share two daughters: Genevieve and Lydia.
It seemed as if the family lived a picture-perfect life, with Jimmie constantly sharing happy updates and pictures with his kids and wife on social media.
Jimmie is supposed to participate in NASCAR's Chicago street race this weekend. RadarOnline.com has reached out to Jimmie's rep and NASCAR for comment.
R.I.P.
If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, the Lifeline network is available 24/7 across the United States.