Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > NASCAR
Exclusive Details

NASCAR Star Jimmie Johnson's In-Laws Faced Money Troubles Years Before Tragic Murder-Suicide, Court Docs Show

jimmiejohnson chandra pp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 28 2023, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

As police try to find the motive for the murder-suicide inside the home of Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the elderly couple was once drowning in debt.

Court records show Jimmie's wife Chandra's parents, Terry Lynn Janway, 68, and her chiropractor husband, Dr. Jack Janway, 69, filed for bankruptcy after falling nearly $500k in debt —owing a whopping $174k to nearly 20 credit cards.

Investigators believe the NASCAR driver’s mother-in-law gunned down her husband, and their 11-year-old grandson Dalton Janway (Chandra's nephew) before turning the gun on herself inside their Muskogee home on June 26, 2023.

Article continues below advertisement
jimmiejohnson chandra
Source: mega

Jimmie Johnson & wife Chandra Janway

Police say Terry called 911 to report a “woman with a gun” in an apparent plan to lure police to the harrowing crime scene about 50 miles southeast of Tulsa.

“When officers arrived on scene they saw a subject laying in the hallway inside the front door,” a news release from the Muskogee Police Department said. “Shortly after arriving officers heard another gunshot from further inside the house.”

“Officers conducted a rescue of the subject laying inside the hallway and determined the subject was deceased,” the release continued. “Once enough officers arrived on the scene, a search of the residence was conducted, and two more subjects were found deceased inside the residence.”

Article continues below advertisement
jimmie johnson mother law
Source: Janway chiropractic & Acupuncture facebook

Terry Janway

Investigators did not find a suicide note at the scene and, at the time, little Dalton was living with his grandparents, Officer Lynn Hamlin told RadarOnline.com.

The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner declined to release details of the fatal injuries as police try to develop a motive for the shooting that shocked the NASCAR racing family.

The tragedy is punctuated by the 2014 sky-diving death of Chandra’s brother, Jordan Janway, 27, who was killed in San Deigo when he was knocked unconscious after crashing into another parachutist, People Magazine reports.

MORE ON:
NASCAR
Article continues below advertisement
jordanjamway
Source: mega

Jordan Jamway

Johnson, who is worth an estimated $160 million married into the Janway family in 2004.

But in 2009, his in-laws were drowning in debt – owing creditors $475K and facing foreclosure on a $146k mortgage, according to the federal bankruptcy documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.

The couple also owed $29k in five student loans presumable for their adult children, $32k for a 2007 Jeep Cherokee and $17k for a Dutchman travel trailer.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
jimmiejohnson chandra
Source: mega

Jimmie Johnson with wife Chandra Janway

Janway was known by all as ‘Dr. Jack,’ operated the Janway Chiropractic and Acupuncture Clinic and was well-liked member of the community.

“Dr Janway has worked on me, we’ve been acquaintances for a very, very long time since I’ve been in Muskogee,” the city’s mayor Marion Coleman said. “Just knowing that it was him and his family took a different toll on me.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.