NASCAR Star Jimmie Johnson's In-Laws Faced Money Troubles Years Before Tragic Murder-Suicide, Court Docs Show

As police try to find the motive for the murder-suicide inside the home of Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the elderly couple was once drowning in debt.

Court records show Jimmie's wife Chandra's parents, Terry Lynn Janway, 68, and her chiropractor husband, Dr. Jack Janway, 69, filed for bankruptcy after falling nearly $500k in debt —owing a whopping $174k to nearly 20 credit cards.

Investigators believe the NASCAR driver’s mother-in-law gunned down her husband, and their 11-year-old grandson Dalton Janway (Chandra's nephew) before turning the gun on herself inside their Muskogee home on June 26, 2023.