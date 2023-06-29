Murder-Suicide Case: Jimmie Johnson's Mother-in-Law 'Snapped' After Battling Depression Over Late Son's Freak Skydiving Accident

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson's nephew said he believed that his grandmother Terry Janway "snapped" and lost control after battling depression over her late son's freak skydiving accident, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Police in Muskogee, Oklahoma, said that Terry is the prime suspect after she was found dead in her home along with her husband, Jack, and their 11-year-old grandson Dalton, who resided with them since the age of two. Investigators believe Terry fatally shot her husband and grandson before turning the weapon on herself.