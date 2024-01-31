Former Trump Official Gunned Down and Left in Critical Condition During Deadly Washington, DC Carjacking Spree
A former Trump Administration official was gunned down and left in critical condition by an unnamed assailant in Washington, D.C. this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Mike Gill, who served as chief operating officer of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission during Donald Trump’s sole term in the White House, was reportedly shot on K Street NW at approximately 5:45 PM on Monday evening.
According to the New York Post, the suspected gunman – who was later killed by police in Maryland on Tuesday morning – approached Gill inside his car while Gill was picking up his wife from work.
The gunman reportedly shot Gill in the head before fleeing the scene on foot.
Witness Yolanda Douglas claimed that she saw Gill sprawled out on the pavement with blood pooling around his head. Douglas also witnessed Gill’s wife, Kristina, leave her office building and rush to her husband’s side.
“We can confirm that Mike Gill was the victim of the shooting at the 900 block of K Street Northwest on Monday evening and is in critical condition,” a spokesperson for the former Trump official said in a statement after the shooting.
“Out of respect for the family, we have nothing additional to add at this time,” the spokesperson added.
The married father-of-three was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital following the shooting. He remains in critical condition as of Wednesday morning.
Gill’s family has since provided Fox 5 with a statement regarding the devastating incident that transpired in Washington, D.C. on Monday evening.
"Mike is an amazing husband, father, friend and colleague,” the Gill family wrote. “He has a wonderful sense of humor, no matter the situation.”
“He makes friends with everyone – and is always looking for opportunities to bring people together and make them feel included and loved,” they continued. “His warmth and kindness have touched the lives of many, evident in the outpouring of love and support his family has received during this difficult time.”
“Mike's remarkable ability to connect with others transcends boundaries,” the statement said. “His genuine interest in people and his innate ability to make everyone feel valued and included have been instrumental in fostering a sense of community wherever he goes.”
“Whether it's through his infectious laughter, his genuine concern for others, or his innate ability to find common ground, Mike is a catalyst for unity and friendship,” the victim’s family added.
“The most important thing about Mike that all of his friends know is how much he loves his family and how proud he is of his three children,” the statement concluded. “You can't know Mike without hearing proud stories of each one of his kids, and hearing about his love and respect for his wife, Kristina."
According to the Post, the suspected gunman who shot Gill in the head on Monday evening was also suspected of shooting another victim. That victim passed away from their injuries shortly after.
The suspect was also accused of committing another three carjackings across the Washington, D.C. area before he was shot and killed by police in New Carrollton, Maryland on Tuesday morning.
The gunman’s identity has not been disclosed at this time.