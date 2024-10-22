From Mega Fantasy and Science Fiction: Thom White’s Transmedia Journey

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

When you watch a fantasy movie or TV show, the focus is on the actors, directors, and writers who bring the story to life. Yet, behind the scenes, there's another critical role that shapes the entire experience—the creative producer. Creative producers play an essential role in helping to develop these fantastical worlds. Creative producers have the responsibility of overseeing the entire creative process including attaching often A-list talent to a project. In this role, they help shape narratives that invite viewers to explore new worlds and engage with stories that challenge their imaginations.

Article continues below advertisement

An up-and-coming talent in the industry is British creative producer Thom White. Thom’s journey as a creative producer has been deeply influenced by his love for fantasy and science fiction. He views these genres as powerful vehicles for exploring alternate realities, re-imagining society, and questioning existence itself. It is this passion that led Thom to work with four-time Emmy Award winner Vince Gerardis at Startling Inc. Vince Gerardis is best-known for packaging and producing the immensely successful Game of Thrones franchise, which spun off into games, stage plays, and other adaptations. Working with Vince, Thom contributes to bringing timeless stories from authors like George R.R. Martin and Kim Stanley Robinson to screens, stages, and beyond.

Article continues below advertisement

Creative producers like Thom often work across various storytelling platforms, ensuring that an intellectual property (IP) stays true to its original themes and attracts a broad audience. Thom helps develop transmedia franchises—multi-platform adaptations of a story that expand its universe while remaining cohesive. Among many other projects, Thom is involved in Planet City, a speculative work created by BAFTA-nominated director Liam Young. Set in a future where 10 billion people live in a hyper-dense city, leaving the rest of the world to regenerate into a global wilderness, Planet City is a radical re-imagining of urban living. Planet City exists in various forms, including a short film, a VR experience, and exhibitions at prestigious festivals like Tribeca and Venice Biennale. As a creative producer, Thom is currently working with Liam to adapt Planet City into an animated series, continuing to explore the boundaries of science fiction storytelling.

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Beyond collaborating on other creators’ IPs, Thom has also ventured into original content creation. "A Game Show at the End of the World" is a concept Thom White developed with executive producers Diana Williams (Lucasfilm Story Group - Narrative Content Development & Franchise Strategist) and Dario Di Zanni (ex-Head of Franchise at AMC). This project, like many others he works on, is envisioned as a transmedia franchise, ready to be adapted into multiple formats such as TV, video games, and interactive experiences. Thom’s creativity isn’t limited to speculative fiction. He is currently working with acclaimed British filmmaker Florence Kosky on a horror feature. Kosky, known for her recent work with Oscar Award-winning actress Olivia Colman, has teamed up with Thom to bring her horror vision to life. By collaborating with companies like Smuggler Entertainment, Thom has packaged the film with top-tier talent to ensure that the end product does justice to the script.