Copy-Cat Wardrobe: Hunter Biden's Wife Melissa Emulates Melania Trump's Style as Embattled First Son Stands Trial for Felony Gun Charges
Hunter Biden's wife, Melissa, appears to be taking a page from fashion-forward Melania Trump's style book, donning outfits that emulate the former First Lady while out and about.
Melissa has been alongside Hunter as he handles legal matters in Delaware, where the embattled First Son is standing trial for three felony gun charges.
Sartorial experts said that Melissa's recent ensembles seem to be inspired from Melania, who is known to wear designer sunglasses, power suits, sophisticated blouses, and dazzling gowns, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A photo of Melissa wearing a pin-striped suit this week was juxtaposed to an image of Melania wearing her own blazer set at the White House in 2017 by Daily Mail, which highlighted the style comparisons.
It was noted that Melissa's prior get-ups included bright tie-dye prints, sweatpants, and suede fringe jackets. She is now often seen sporting a bold pair of signature shades, which Melania is also known to do.
Hunter's wife seemed to again mirror a style that Melania wore during a trip to London in 2019 when she attended a White House state dinner in honor of Kenya's president William Ruto last month.
This week, Melissa mimicked another ensemble that Melania wore while greeting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife at the Palm Beach International airport years ago with a silky button-up top.
- Hunter Biden's Former Sister-in-Law-Turned-Lover Takes the Stand, Testifies to Finding Gun and Throwing It Away
- 'Waited for Hunter to Step Up': First Son's Baby Mama Lunden Roberts Claims President Biden Still Hasn't Met 5-Year-Old Granddaughter
- Joe Biden Reveals He Won't Pardon Son Hunter if He's Convicted in Felony Gun Trial
"She's doing a bit of that Melania 'cool girl' scowl as she walks," body language expert Patti Wood said of Melissa's demeanor to The U.S. Sun. "He's showing more anxiety than she is."
"Her facial expression and even the way she's holding his hand up. She's pulling [Hunter] upward and the arms are lifted up," explained Wood. "They're having a moment where he's like, 'I'm so sad but I'm glad you're here with me.'"
"It's very similar to how I've seen Melania in these kinds of situations," the expert said. "She's taking on a cool façade of protection. She's got her hair pulled back and sunglasses on."
President Biden said today that he would not pardon his son if he is found guilty, telling ABC News anchor David Muir that he is prepared to accept the outcome of Hunter's trial.
Hunter pleaded not guilty in Oct. 2023.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Biden also accused rival Donald Trump of trying to "undermine" the rule of law after a Manhattan jury recently found Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records.
"He got a fair trial," the president said. "The jury spoke."