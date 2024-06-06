Sartorial experts said that Melissa's recent ensembles seem to be inspired from Melania, who is known to wear designer sunglasses, power suits, sophisticated blouses, and dazzling gowns, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A photo of Melissa wearing a pin-striped suit this week was juxtaposed to an image of Melania wearing her own blazer set at the White House in 2017 by Daily Mail, which highlighted the style comparisons.

It was noted that Melissa's prior get-ups included bright tie-dye prints, sweatpants, and suede fringe jackets. She is now often seen sporting a bold pair of signature shades, which Melania is also known to do.