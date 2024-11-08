How Trump's Tour of Anti-Woke Podcasters Including Joe Rogan Swung Him the Election — Thanks to the 'Bro Vote'

Voting data revealed a dramatic shift among the youth vote, particularly males, who casted their ballots for Trump.

In the aftermath of election day, pundits have begun to analyze key media influences targeting young male voters, particularly the rise of far-right and right-leaning YouTube, Twitch and podcast hosts like Rogan.

Leading up to the election, Trump's nearly three-hour long interview on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast went viral online. In just 24-hours, the episode garnered 24 million views.

Following Trump's appearance, Rogan also interviewed his running mate, JD Vance, as well as tech mogul turned MAGA enthusiast Elon Musk, who the president-elect has promised will play a significant role in his administration.