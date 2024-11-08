How Trump's Tour of Anti-Woke Podcasters Including Joe Rogan Swung Him the Election — Thanks to the 'Bro Vote'
Donald Trump leaned into the "Bro Vote" – and it paid off.
RadarOnline.com can reveal how the influence and endorsement of Trump from Joe Rogan and other "anti-woke" podcasters helped the Republican nominee secure another four years in the White House.
While Democratic nominee Kamala Harris appeared on massively popular programs, including the hit Call Her Daddy podcast, young males showed up at the polls in droves following the president-elect's appearance on Rogan's podcast.
Voting data revealed a dramatic shift among the youth vote, particularly males, who casted their ballots for Trump.
In the aftermath of election day, pundits have begun to analyze key media influences targeting young male voters, particularly the rise of far-right and right-leaning YouTube, Twitch and podcast hosts like Rogan.
Leading up to the election, Trump's nearly three-hour long interview on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast went viral online. In just 24-hours, the episode garnered 24 million views.
Following Trump's appearance, Rogan also interviewed his running mate, JD Vance, as well as tech mogul turned MAGA enthusiast Elon Musk, who the president-elect has promised will play a significant role in his administration.
In addition to appearing on programs with high male viewership demographics – Rogan's podcast leans 80 percent male with 56 percent being white males aged 18 to 34, according to Edison Research – the messaging of the Trump campaign also targeted the male vote.
Journalist Jon Sopel wrote in the Independent: "It was early on, and the polls were still open. It was an urgent message put out by Donald Trump's right-hand man Stephen Miller, and it read: “If you know any men who haven’t voted yet, get them to the polls."
He added: "It didn’t read “any Trump supporters” or “any men and women”. It was a naked move to get men out for Trump."
At rallies, Trump often walked out to YMCA's hit Macho Man. While some argued this was merely a playful anthem, others highlighted the underlaying message it sent, particularly in a race against Harris, who had the opportunity of becoming the nation's first female president.
According to Sopel, Trump's former campaign chief and director of strategy Steve Bannon suggested the campaign's messaging to male voters was intentional.
He wrote: "The overturning of Roe v Wade would result in a loss of female voters, so the best way to counter that was to lean into young men who wanted a bit more Hulk Hogan and less political correctness. Donald Trump was the perfect carrier of that message."
Since Trump secured his victory, there has been a rise in misogynistic attacks online amid support for Trump.
Far-right influencer Nick Fuentes went viral for his enthusiastic post-election video, in which he donned a suit and an "America First" hat while he repeatedly told female viewers: "We control your bodies. Guess what? Guys win again."
Similar posts have been made by Andrew Tate, who has been accused of rape and sex trafficking but still maintains a large, predominantly male audience while pushing an "alpha male" agenda.
