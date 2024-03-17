'Out of Their F------ Minds': Joe Rogan Slams Biden's 'Ridiculous' Staff

"What do you think cocktail they got him on when he goes and gives those speeches? I want to know. I really want to know. I want to know what he's doing," Rogan said of Biden. "Well, I mean, whatever they give him must be extraordinary because you could tell he's ramped up."

Rogan and Lindsay went on to recall a 2023 incident where White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre appeared to accidentally tweet a message on Biden's behalf from her own social media account.

"Investing in America means investing in ALL of America," the since-deleted message read. "When I ran for President, I made a promise that I would leave no part of the country behind."