'Out of Their F------ Minds': Joe Rogan Slams Biden's 'Ridiculous' Staff
Controversial podcast host Joe Rogan has slammed President Joe Biden and his administration on the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Speaking to right-wing author James Lindsay, Rogan blasted Biden's staffers, calling them "ridiculous" and "out of their f------ minds."
"What do you think cocktail they got him on when he goes and gives those speeches? I want to know. I really want to know. I want to know what he's doing," Rogan said of Biden. "Well, I mean, whatever they give him must be extraordinary because you could tell he's ramped up."
Rogan and Lindsay went on to recall a 2023 incident where White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre appeared to accidentally tweet a message on Biden's behalf from her own social media account.
"Investing in America means investing in ALL of America," the since-deleted message read. "When I ran for President, I made a promise that I would leave no part of the country behind."
Rogan agreed with Lindsay that Biden's presidency is "pulling the curtain back."
"Having that guy as president is fascinating," Rogan said. "And when they expose it, like when Karine Jean-Pierre ... when she tweeted accidentally from her own account, as Joe Biden, it's like, 'Oh, look.'"
"And when you see that lady, when she's the White House press secretary answering questions, it's so ridiculous. Imagine that that's the person that's pulling strings."
The whole administration is "out of their f------ minds," Rogan added.
Rogan and Lindsay also discussed Sam Brinton, the former deputy assistant secretary of the Office of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition who was fired after being accused of stealing two women's suitcases at airports, and Admiral Rachel Levine, the openly transgender government official who has served as the United States' assistant secretary for health since 2021.
"That unhealthy looking person is in charge of health," Rogan said. "Whew, hey, maybe there's a problem. And China must be laughing."
