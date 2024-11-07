Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Teflon Don: Trump's Blockbuster Election Win Set to Scramble Felony Conviction Sentencing — as DOJ Looks to Wind Down His Tangled Criminal Cases

Composite photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was elected as the 47th President.

By:

Nov. 7 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

President-Elect Donald Trump’s historic 2024 win could have majorly impacted his felony conviction sentencing and the various criminal cases brought against him.

Just hours after the presidential election ended, it was reported that the two federal criminal cases against Trump will likely be impacted before he begins his second term in January 2025, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump warns prince harry no special privileges visa application drug use
Source: MEGA

Trump is set to take office in January 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Special counsel Jack Smith is reportedly evaluating how to wind down the two federal cases against the 47th President after he charged him with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

It is a longstanding Justice Department policy that says sitting presidents cannot be prosecuted.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump faces four charges in federal court accusing him of spreading false claims of election fraud during the 2020 election.

In 2020, Trump lost to President Joe Biden.

The DC case has been delayed for months after President Trump asked federal courts to grant him presidential immunity.

Now that Trump is set to be sworn into office on January 20, 2025 - there is still time to prosecute him if decided.

A source close to Trump's defense told the Daily Mail: "'The ball’s in DOJ’s court. I think in the next 48 to 72 hours we’re going to hear something. The DOJ does not want to be caught up in a situation where they're litigating something that is pointless."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Trump has been dealing with state and federal criminal cases, as well as civil cases.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition, a jury found Trump guilty of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in May.

Trump is due to be sentenced in the Stormy Daniels case on November 26th by Judge Juan Merchan — who has allegedly set himself a deadline of November 12 regarding the decision to toss the case out.

The President-Elect faces a sentence of up to four years in prison.

The judge's decision will be based on the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump became the first former president to ever be charged with and convicted of felonies.

Following the shocking win on November 5, he became the first convicted felon ever to win a presidential election.

Months before being elected the 47th President, Trump said his "retribution will be success" when he returned to the White House.

Trump stated at a rally: “I am your warrior. I am your justice. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution.”

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump became the first former president to ever be charged with and convicted of felonies.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.