Teflon Don: Trump's Blockbuster Election Win Set to Scramble Felony Conviction Sentencing — as DOJ Looks to Wind Down His Tangled Criminal Cases

Trump faces four charges in federal court accusing him of spreading false claims of election fraud during the 2020 election.

In 2020, Trump lost to President Joe Biden.

The DC case has been delayed for months after President Trump asked federal courts to grant him presidential immunity.

Now that Trump is set to be sworn into office on January 20, 2025 - there is still time to prosecute him if decided.

A source close to Trump's defense told the Daily Mail: "'The ball’s in DOJ’s court. I think in the next 48 to 72 hours we’re going to hear something. The DOJ does not want to be caught up in a situation where they're litigating something that is pointless."