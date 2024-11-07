Teflon Don: Trump's Blockbuster Election Win Set to Scramble Felony Conviction Sentencing — as DOJ Looks to Wind Down His Tangled Criminal Cases
President-Elect Donald Trump’s historic 2024 win could have majorly impacted his felony conviction sentencing and the various criminal cases brought against him.
Just hours after the presidential election ended, it was reported that the two federal criminal cases against Trump will likely be impacted before he begins his second term in January 2025, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Special counsel Jack Smith is reportedly evaluating how to wind down the two federal cases against the 47th President after he charged him with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
It is a longstanding Justice Department policy that says sitting presidents cannot be prosecuted.
Trump faces four charges in federal court accusing him of spreading false claims of election fraud during the 2020 election.
In 2020, Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
The DC case has been delayed for months after President Trump asked federal courts to grant him presidential immunity.
Now that Trump is set to be sworn into office on January 20, 2025 - there is still time to prosecute him if decided.
A source close to Trump's defense told the Daily Mail: "'The ball’s in DOJ’s court. I think in the next 48 to 72 hours we’re going to hear something. The DOJ does not want to be caught up in a situation where they're litigating something that is pointless."
- Final Countdown: GOP Frontrunner Trump Could Receive Verdict in D.C. Criminal Case Days Before Election
- Trump's 'Sliding Doors' Election: How The Don Faces Being Able to Ditch Federal Cases Against Him if He Wins — Or Go to Jail If He Loses
- Lefties Warn Trump is Set to 'Burn the World' — With Climate Change Experts Warn His Four-Year Term Will Add 4Billion Tonnes to US Emissions by 2030
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
In addition, a jury found Trump guilty of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in May.
Trump is due to be sentenced in the Stormy Daniels case on November 26th by Judge Juan Merchan — who has allegedly set himself a deadline of November 12 regarding the decision to toss the case out.
The President-Elect faces a sentence of up to four years in prison.
The judge's decision will be based on the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity.
Trump became the first former president to ever be charged with and convicted of felonies.
Following the shocking win on November 5, he became the first convicted felon ever to win a presidential election.
Months before being elected the 47th President, Trump said his "retribution will be success" when he returned to the White House.
Trump stated at a rally: “I am your warrior. I am your justice. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution.”
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.