Lefties Warn Trump is Set to 'Burn the World' — With Climate Change Experts Warn His 4-Year Term Will Add 4 Billion Tonnes to US Emissions by 2030

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Climate change experts estimated U.S. emissions will increase under Donald Trump.

By:

Nov. 7 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

President-elect Donald Trump is said to pose a devastating threat to the climate.

RadarOnline.com can reveal leftist critics and climate experts alike warned a second Trump administration could add an additional four billion tonnes to U.S. emissions, drastically undoing work to curb climate change while preventing the U.S. from meeting its global emission pledge.

After the 2024 presidential election was called for Trump, activists and experts flocked to social media to highlight the dangers of rolling back environmental protections and regulations.

donald trump election record stocks dollar soaring kamala harris
Source: MEGA

Trump has promised to repeal many Biden administration policies aimed at fighting climate change.

According to Carbon Brief, the latest U.S. government evaluations estimated the "extra 4bn tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (GtCO2e) by 2030 would cause global climate damages worth more than $900bn".

The analysis further highlighted the estimated additional 4GtCO2e is the "equivalent to the combined annual emissions of the EU and Japan, or the combined annual total of the world’s 140 lowest-emitting countries."

Under the Paris Agreement, the U.S. pledged to reach a target emission reduction of 50 to 52 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. Now, that target could fall to just 28 percent by 2030.

donald trump warns prince harry no special privileges visa application drug use
Source: MEGA

Trump is set to take office in January 2025.

Trump – who has repeatedly called climate change a "hoax" – has pledged to reverse the Inflation Reduction Act passed by the Biden administration, which included $369billion for climate efforts such as tax breaks for clean energy and electric vehicles.

While the president-elect's promise to "drill, baby drill" was not included in the analysis, his vow to increase oil, gas and coal production would likely escalate U.S. and global emissions.

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg was among the many to take to social media to warn about these possible outcomes and the global impact of a second Trump presidency.

Donald Trump

donald trump hair photos
Source: MEGA

Critics also pointed to Trump-aligned Project 2025, which calls for the NOAA and NWS to be 'dismantled'.

Thunberg posted a message to her X account days before the election, writing: "There is no doubt that one of the candidates – Trump – is way more dangerous than the other."

Another user wrote: "This alone, the impending and irreversible damage he's about to do to the environment and to our national parks and precious wildlife, and consequently, to the progress we've made on climate change, is what is destroying me. I can't see straight."

A second added: "A direct effect of a Trump administration could be increased US CO2 emissions, leading to quicker climate change, leading to hotter summers in India and the global south by 2030. Yesterday was an utter disaster", while a third echoed: "Trump is an extinction level threat because he is a climate change denier. The United States should have been drastically reducing emissions already. Instead of that, Trump is going to escalate emissions. We are already on track for humanity-ending 3C of warming."

In addition to Trump's promise to increase oil, gas and coal production, critics also highlighted the threat of defunding the National Weather Service (NWS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which has been outlined in conservative think-tank The Heritage Foundation's Project 2025.

Under Section 4 of Project 2025, entitled "The Economy", the plan states: "The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) should be dismantled and many of its functions eliminated, sent to other agencies, privatized, or placed under the control of states and territories."

An X user wrote: "And what's the first action project 2025 will do? Dismantle @NOAA ! The only priority of the planet should be saving the ocean. Whatever it takes and that means stop burning fossil fuels. The US is going to tip scale that will be catastrophic I'm afraid."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

