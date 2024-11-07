Lefties Warn Trump is Set to 'Burn the World' — With Climate Change Experts Warn His 4-Year Term Will Add 4 Billion Tonnes to US Emissions by 2030

Thunberg posted a message to her X account days before the election, writing: "There is no doubt that one of the candidates – Trump – is way more dangerous than the other."

Another user wrote: "This alone, the impending and irreversible damage he's about to do to the environment and to our national parks and precious wildlife, and consequently, to the progress we've made on climate change, is what is destroying me. I can't see straight."

A second added: "A direct effect of a Trump administration could be increased US CO2 emissions, leading to quicker climate change, leading to hotter summers in India and the global south by 2030. Yesterday was an utter disaster", while a third echoed: "Trump is an extinction level threat because he is a climate change denier. The United States should have been drastically reducing emissions already. Instead of that, Trump is going to escalate emissions. We are already on track for humanity-ending 3C of warming."