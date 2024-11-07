Sophie Turner 'So Happy' to Have Escaped LA For Home in UK After Being Eaten Up By Toxic Joe Jonas Divorce: 'My Life Was on Pause'

Shortly after their divorce was announced, social media users and media outlets started calling Turner a "bad mother who loved to party."

In May, Turner called the days after the announcement "the worst few days of my life."

In an interview with British Vogue, she explained: “I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave. My kids were in the States, and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish [ITV drama] Joan. And all these articles started coming out.”

"It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother — mom guilt is so real! I just kept having to say to myself, ‘None of this is true. You are a good mom, and you’ve never been a partier.’"

She admitted that she was "in shock" following the party-girl accusations and said: "It felt like I was watching a movie of my life that I hadn’t written, hadn’t produced or starred in."