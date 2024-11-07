Sophie Turner 'So Happy' to Have Escaped LA For Home in UK After Being Eaten Up By Toxic Joe Jonas Divorce: 'My Life Was on Pause'
Sophie Turner has revealed that she has been so happy after she escaped from Los Angeles to her home in the United Kingdom following her public divorce from singer Joe Jonas.
Following the former couple's nasty split, the Game of Thrones actress was mom-shamed by loyal fans of the singer which left her in "shock," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Turner, 28, was awarded a Harper's Bazaar Woman of the Year award this week in the United Kingdom.
Sophie said: "I'm so happy to be back. It felt as if my life was on pause until I returned to England."
She added: "I just never really feel like myself when I'm not in London, with my friends and family."
The actress recently opened up about her toxic divorce from Jonas, 35, whom she shares two daughters with.
In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the actress said that their split after four years of marriage was "incredibly sad."
She added: “We had a beautiful relationship, and it was hard."
During their marriage, they welcomed two daughters together — Willa, four, and Delphine, two.
Turner admitted that she doesn't feel like herself when she isn't in London surrounded by her friends and family.
She continued to the magazine: "I was away for so long — six years — and it was when my friends were getting engaged, and when I got pregnant. I went for dinner with someone the other day, and she said, ‘I never got to touch your belly.’ We didn’t have those key experiences with each other.”
Shortly after their divorce was announced, social media users and media outlets started calling Turner a "bad mother who loved to party."
In May, Turner called the days after the announcement "the worst few days of my life."
In an interview with British Vogue, she explained: “I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave. My kids were in the States, and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish [ITV drama] Joan. And all these articles started coming out.”
"It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother — mom guilt is so real! I just kept having to say to myself, ‘None of this is true. You are a good mom, and you’ve never been a partier.’"
She admitted that she was "in shock" following the party-girl accusations and said: "It felt like I was watching a movie of my life that I hadn’t written, hadn’t produced or starred in."
In September 2024, the exes finally reached a settlement agreement to co-parent their two daughters after a nasty custody battle.
