Sophie Turner Slams Trolls Who Mom-Shamed Her During Joe Jonas Divorce — Revealing True Reason She Decided to Spend Time Away From Daughters
Sophie Turner has hit back at trolls who mom-shamed her amid her divorce from Joe Jonas.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Game of Thrones star opened up about facing backlash during her split from the pop star – and the real reason she returned to England without her two young daughters, Willa and Delphine, whom she shares with Jonas.
After four years of marriage, Jonas, 35, filed for divorce from Turner, 28, in September 2023.
A few weeks after Jonas filed for divorce, Turner filed legal documents claiming the boy band member was "unlawfully keeping their children in New York City" and stated she wanted her daughters to be "returned" to her in England.
At the time, Turner was working on a project in her native England – and caught flack for not having her young daughters with her. Insiders reportedly claimed she agreed "with some hesitation" to allow her daughters to remain with their father in the U.S. due to her "very intense" filming schedule.
During an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Turner addressed her divorce and backlash she received for remaining in the U.K. without her daughters.
Turner confessed the split was "incredibly sad" before adding: "We had a beautiful relationship, and it was hard."
Despite the brutal breakup, the mother-of-two said she "so happy to be back" home as "It felt as if my life was on pause until I returned to England."
She went on to note the "key experiences" she missed sharing with her friends and family in England, including her pregnancies and her friends' engagements.
- 'Breach of the Mother's Rights': Sophie Turner SUES Joe Jonas for Return of Their Kids to England After He 'Refused' to Hand Over Passports
- Sophie Turner 'Crashing' at Taylor Swift's Townhouse After She and Ex Joe Jonas Agreed to Keep Daughters in NYC
- 'Joe Underestimated Her': Sophie Turner Ready to Fight Back in Ugly Divorce War
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Since her initial split from Jonas, the actress has remained in London, where she's been staying with a friend to avoid being home alone while her daughter remain with the singer in the U.S.
She admitted the situation has been "absolute agony" as she opened up on how motherhood "changed me so much in every way".
Turner said: "Before I had kids, I was very depressed and anxious, and I would isolate [myself] a lot. Now, I think I live my life for them."
As for the critics who "mom-shamed" her for being in England away from her kids, the actress pushed back and shared it was important for her to set an example for her young daughters.
The mother-of-two said: "I want them to see me having a social life and enjoying work and thriving in my career and relationships.
"I want them to see a hard-working mum.
"I’ll come back and say, 'This is why Mummy was away – it's because she's doing this for you, so Father Christmas can come with a big bundle of presents.'"
In the wake of her divorce, Turner has started dating Peregrine Pearson, who's in line to become the 5th Viscount of Cowdray.
On her new relationship, Turner said she and Pearson are "very happy".
She further revealed how they came to be an item, saying: "It came around very quickly. I just needed to go on a date to know how to do it again. That was the first date and the last date, and it's been great.
"He's lovely. He's funny, and he brings out the cheeky side of me, the fun side. He lights me back up."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.