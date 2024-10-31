Sophie Turner Slams Trolls Who Mom-Shamed Her During Joe Jonas Divorce — Revealing True Reason She Decided to Spend Time Away From Daughters

Sophie Turner has hit back at trolls who mom-shamed her amid her divorce from Joe Jonas.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Game of Thrones star opened up about facing backlash during her split from the pop star – and the real reason she returned to England without her two young daughters, Willa and Delphine, whom she shares with Jonas.

After four years of marriage, Jonas, 35, filed for divorce from Turner, 28, in September 2023.