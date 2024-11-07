Rape-Accused Russell Simmons Set for Blockbuster Trial Showdown With Ex-Wife Kimora Lee After Years-Long Fight Over Energy Drink Millions

In his lawsuit, Simmons claimed he created a company called Nu Horizons in 2011.

He was the sole member and manager and claimed Lee and Leissner joined the company as members in 2016.

Simmons said, despite his divorce from Lee, they maintained a solid relationship. He claims he became close with Leissner over the years, too.

Simmons alleges he had Nu Horizons purchase tens of millions in the stock for Celsius in 2016.

According to court documents, Simmons said, Lee and Leissner, "knowing full well that they would be required to pay tens of millions for bail and a victim compensation plea-deal, conspired with each other, and with all defendants, to effectuate the unlawful fraudulent scheme," following Leissner's criminal case being brought.