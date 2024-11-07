Your tip
Rape-Accused Russell Simmons Set for Blockbuster Trial Showdown With Ex-Wife Kimora Lee After Years-Long Fight Over Energy Drink Millions

Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee are set to battle out it in court.

Nov. 7 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Russell Simmons is set for a multimillion court battle with his ex-wife over his energy drink company.

RadarOnline.com can reveal a trial date has been set for the blockbuster lawsuit to unfold, which was launched by Simmons, 67, against Kimora Lee, 49, and her ex Tim Leissner.

Simmons and Lee were married from 1998 until 2009.

The parties have been fighting in court for years over shares in energy drink company Celsius.

Simmons and Lee were married from 1998 until 2009, while Lee married Leissner in 2014 but the two became estranged during his legal issues.

Leissner, a former Goldman Sachs investment banker, was caught up in a scandal called 1MDB.

The court case is worth millions.

The government described it as a "multibillion-dollar bribery and money laundering scheme involving Malaysia’s state-owned investment and development fund, 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB)."

Leissner pleaded guilty to conspiring to launder money and another charge.

He agreed to forfeit $43 million along with shares of stock valued at $200 million.

In 2021, Simmons sued Lee and Leissner for breach of contract, fraudulent concealment and various other claims.

Simmons and Lee remained close after split.

In his lawsuit, Simmons claimed he created a company called Nu Horizons in 2011.

He was the sole member and manager and claimed Lee and Leissner joined the company as members in 2016.

Simmons said, despite his divorce from Lee, they maintained a solid relationship. He claims he became close with Leissner over the years, too.

Simmons alleges he had Nu Horizons purchase tens of millions in the stock for Celsius in 2016.

According to court documents, Simmons said, Lee and Leissner, "knowing full well that they would be required to pay tens of millions for bail and a victim compensation plea-deal, conspired with each other, and with all defendants, to effectuate the unlawful fraudulent scheme," following Leissner's criminal case being brought.

Simmons co-founded the hip-hop label Def Jam Recordings.

The hip-hop mogul claimed Lee and Leissner used the stock in Celsius as bond in Leissner’s criminal case without his consent. Lee denied the accusations.

She told the court Simmons had resigned from his role as manager of Nu Horizons in January 2018.

She said when the stocks were used as bond, "it was my understanding that Russell Simmons was no longer a manager or member of Nu Horizons and that he had no ownership interest in the shares of stock in Celsius Holdings, Inc that were used to secure a bond in the criminal case."

Simmons career has been overshadowed by rape allegations.

Leissner denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He asked that Simmons take nothing from his complaint.

All parties told the judge they wanted a jury trial.

Meanwhile, a former Def Jam employee who has accused Simmons of rape has asked a judge to dismiss the claim that he cannot be sued.

According to Rolling Stone, Jane Doe is seeking action against the mogul who said he can’t be sued because “he sold his last U.S. property in 2021 and now lives fully and legitimately in Bali under a permanent retirement visa granted by Indonesian authorities."

Court documents read: "Defendant is running from the court’s jurisdiction to avoid taking accountability for his actions."

Doe alleged that Simmons still maintains an office in midtown Manhattan.

The allegation stems from an alleged encounter in the 90s. Doe claims Simmons invited her to his apartment and began wrestling with her "in an attempt to appear playful." Then she said he pinned her down on a bed aggressively.

"Ms. Doe repeatedly told Mr. Simmons to get off of her, but he refused,” court documents stated.

"Mr. Simmons proceeded to rape her."

Doe also said that Simmons harassed her until she was forced to resign in 1997.

Simmons has denied all charges.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

